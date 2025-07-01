Liverpool Release Seven Players Ahead of 2025–26 Season
Seven players officially departed Liverpool on free transfers upon the expiration of their contracts on Monday, June 30.
The Reds announced their retained list sent to the Premier League in the first week of June, confirming the exit of seven academy prospects and revealing which young talents have been offered new deals.
Trent Alexander-Arnold was set to become the only first-teamer to leave Liverpool on a free transfer this summer but Real Madrid’s decision to pay the Merseysiders £8.4 million (€10 million, $11.4 million) to sign the right-back in time for the FIFA Club World Cup means he departed earlier in June.
The fee Liverpool received for Alexander-Arnold means that only seven players have left the club for nothing, with those youngsters being Jakub Ojrzyński, Dominic Corness, Reece Trueman, Jacob Poytress, Lee Jonas, Harry Evers and Louis Enahoro-Marcus.
None of the aforementioned septet have made a senior appearance for Liverpool previously and they will now have to find new clubs this summer after failing to make the cut at Anfield.
When Liverpool confirmed their retained list, they revealed that contract offers had been made for eight starlets, with Ranel Young, Terence Miles, Wellity Lucky, Michael Laffey, Kyle Kelly, Keyrol Figueroa, Emmanuel Airoboma and Kareem Ahmed all potentially extending their stays.
The Reds have been immensely busy in the transfer market already, spending big on the acquisitions of Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong. Goalkeepers Ármin Pésci and Freddie Woodman have also been signed.
Alexander-Arnold has been followed out of the exit door by Caoimhín Kelleher and Nat Phillips, while Harvey Davies and Vítězslav Jaroš have been loaned out for 2025–26.
Liverpool Players Released Ahead of 2025–26 Season
- Dominic Corness
- Louis Enahoro-Marcus
- Harry Evers
- Lee Jonas
- Jakub Ojrzyński
- Jacob Poytress
- Reece Trueman