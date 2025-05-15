Liverpool 'Face Competition' for Jeremie Frimpong From Two Major Rivals
Liverpool face competition from Barcelona and Aston Villa in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen ace Jeremie Frimpong, according to one report.
The Reds appear in pole position to sign the Dutch international as Trent Alexander-Arnold's replacement, with a relatively cheap release clause around £29.6m ($39.3m) allowing Liverpool to directly strike a deal with the player.
Frimpong would compete with Conor Bradley at right back next season – although he could operate further forward – and would offer Liverpool an entirely different proposition to the outgoing Alexander-Arnold.
The Athletic report that Liverpool are “advancing” in discussions for the 24-year-old, who is keen on the move to Anfield. There is an “increasing confidence” within the player's camp that a deal will be finalised.
However, a report from Spanish publication Sport has suggested that Frimpong would prefer a move to Barcelona, who, alongside Villa, are interested in his signature. They claim the Catalans believe his “priority” is to join them, although a deal remains complicated given the club's current financial situation.
Barcelona have little room to manoeuvre in the transfer market and would need to sanction exits before recruiting. Having said that, the report suggests right back is a position they are eager to strengthen this summer, despite Jules Kounde's good form in the position, and Hansi Flick is particularly keen on Frimpong.
Meanwhile, Villa are described as a “dark horse” in the race for the defender's signature having been in contact with him for “some time”.
Despite the report coming from Spain, it seems likely that Barcelona and Villa might have to watch Frimpong make the move to Merseyside in the coming weeks. The Leverkusen star appears destined to join up with international teammates Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch.
Frimpong, who spent much of his youth career with Manchester City, has sparkled in the Bundesliga since leaving Celtic midway through the 2020–21 season. He's provided 68 goal contributions for Die Werkself since joining the club and has been key to their recent success under the departing Xabi Alonso.