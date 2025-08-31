Report: Liverpool Set Upper Limit for Improved Alexander Isak Bid
Liverpool are reportedly refusing to match Newcastle United’s £150 million ($202.6 million) asking price for Alexander Isak, although they would still be willing to break the British transfer record for the Swedish striker.
The transfer saga swirling above Isak’s head has been raging away all summer. Six weeks on from Liverpool’s informal approach for the 25-year-old forward, the reigning Premier League champions have submitted just one formal bid worth £110 million.
That was bluntly rejected by the Magpies, who have gradually shifted their firm no-sale stance once it became clear that Isak had no intention of playing for the club again.
However, they are yet to show any signs of wavering on their valuation of Isak. Liverpool, by contrast, are only willing to raise their offer to £120 million rather than the £130 million figure being bandied around, according to The Times. The explanation for this stance is that Liverpool would be “bidding against themselves” as Isak has made it abundantly apparent that he only wants to move to Merseyside.
It remains to be seen if Newcastle will accept an offer of £120 million. That would represent almost twice what the Magpies paid for Isak three years ago and the most expensive transfer ever completed in British football history, surpassing the £116 million Liverpool may end up paying Bayer Leverkusen for Florian Wirtz earlier this summer.
An improved offer is not the only step which has to be taken in the complex route to Isak’s Anfield arrival.
Despite the club-record acquisition of Nick Woltemade on Saturday for £69 million, Newcastle would still theoretically have to sign a second striker to fully cover themselves in the event of Isak’s departure, as Callum Wilson also left St James’ Park this summer.
Brentford’s Yoane Wissa is doing his best to force through a move north with a sensational public statement decrying the broken promises of his current employers, yet the Bees—who have already amassed around £85 million in player sales this summer—have no financial need to sell their all-time leading Premier League goalscorer for anything less than their £60 million asking price.