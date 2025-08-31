Newcastle Target Makes Incredible Public Plea Amid Alexander Isak Transfer Endgame
In a rare act of blunt openness, Brentford’s wantaway striker Yoane Wissa penned a long statement explaining his frustrations during a summer of broken promises and rejected offers from Newcastle United.
Much like Alexander Isak, Wissa took to social media to accuse his own club of denying him a transfer which had supposedly already been agreed upon. Brentford’s all-time leading Premier League scorer has been the subject of multiple bids from Newcastle as the Magpies attempt to secure attacking reinforcements ahead of Isak’s proposed move to Liverpool.
Eddie Howe’s side most recently saw a bid worth an initial £35 million ($47.3 million) plus £5 million in “difficult to achieve” add-ons rebuffed by Brentford. The Bees are thought to be demanding £60 million.
During the summer, Wissa has abstained from training and deleted all social media posts relating to Brentford from his accounts. On Sunday morning, with less than 48 hours of the transfer window remaining, the 28-year-old went public with his frustrations. “I feel compelled make it clear that I want to leave Brentford. I believe the club are unduly standing in my way despite a series of fair offers throughout the summer,” he wrote on Instagram.
“Earlier this summer, I held open discussions with the club’s senior management, including key directors and the new head coach. I made clear my intention to explore a new challenge.
“During these conversations, it was confirmed to me and my representatives that the club would not stand in my way if a reasonable offer was received. This was also put in writing. Based on this understanding, I sought to find a new club, keeping Brentford informed with full transparency at every step.
“I received a formal offer from another Premier League club and communicated I wanted to join. I was under the impression, from all my conversations with Brentford, that there was a mutual agreement to part ways.
“Yet as the window comes to an end, the club has now significantly changed its position, going against what was communicated. This has left me in a difficult and frustrating position. The promise that I could leave this summer has not been fulfilled.”
Newcastle confirmed the acquisition of Nick Woltemade for a club-record £69 million fee on Saturday, yet reports from Tyneside claim that Isak will only be allowed to join Liverpool if the Magpies secure two new strikers, one to fill in for the Swede and the other as Callum Wilson’s replacement. Wissa is insistent on making his way to St James’ Park.
“Being made to stay beyond this summer will only tarnish four wonderful years at this incredible club, Wissa conluded, “and so I ask Brentford’s owners and directors to now honour their promise to let me leave in the final hours of the window."
Liverpool will surely share Wissa’s firm stance.