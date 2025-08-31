Liverpool vs. Arsenal: Preview, Prediction and Lineups
An early Premier League title battle will be staged at Anfield on Sunday afternoon when reigning champions Liverpool host last term’s runners-up Arsenal.
Liverpool fought with the Gunners throughout the 2024–25 season and ultimately came out on top, finishing an impressive ten points above their adversaries. Another duel for the summit is expected between the pair this term, with added competition from the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea.
The Reds have made an unconvincing but successful start to their title defence with back-to-back victories over Bournemouth and Newcastle United. However, their defensive performances have been alarmingly sub-par and they have twice surrendered two-goal leads that threatened to see them drop points. Fortunately for Arne Slot, late goals have ensured a winning start, with Rio Ngumoha the unlikely hero against ten-man Newcastle United on Monday night.
Arsenal have also tasted victory from their opening two games, but have done so while keeping clean sheets away at Manchester United and at home to Leeds United. After a fortuitous win at Old Trafford, the north London giants demolished Leeds at the Emirates Stadium, firing five past the newly-promoted side—including a brace from summer signing Viktor Gyökeres.
Liverpool vs. Arsenal seldom disappoints when it comes to drama and goal-mouth action, with both of last season’s fixtures ending 2–2. Sunday’s match promises to deliver similar chaos.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to a blockbuster affair.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Arsenal Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Sunday, August 31
- Kick-off Time: 4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Chris Kavanagh
- VAR: Michael Salisbury
Liverpool vs. Arsenal Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Liverpool: 1 win
- Arsenal: 1 win
- Draws: 3
Current Form (All Competitions)
Liverpool
Arsenal
Newcastle 2–3 Liverpool - 25/08/25
Arsenal 5–0 Leeds - 23/08/25
Liverpool 4–2 Bournemouth - 15/08/25
Man Utd 0–1 Arsenal - 17/08/25
Crystal Palace 2–2 (3–2p) Liverpool - 10/08/25
Arsenal 3–0 Athletic Club - 09/08/25
Liverpool 3–2 Athletic Club - 04/08/25
Arsenal 2–3 Villarreal - 06/08/25
Liverpool 4–1 Athletic Club - 04/08/25
Arsenal 0–1 Tottenham - 31/07/25
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
TNT Sports, TNT Go, Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video
Liverpool Team News
Slot has revealed that Alexis Mac Allister will make his comeback after missing the Newcastle match through injury, and the Argentine is likely to partner Ryan Gravenberch in Liverpool’s midfield double pivot.
Conor Bradley has another full week of training under his belt and could return to the starting lineup after only being used from the bench at St James’ Park. Dominik Szoboszlai was excellent while covering at right back against the Magpies but could drop to the bench.
Bradley’s presence is all the more important considering Jeremie Frimpong is absent until after the upcoming international break with a hamstring injury.
Florian Wirtz still awaits his first competitive goal or assist for the Reds and will be eager to make an impression on the big stage this weekend. By contrast, new striker Hugo Ekitiké has two goals and an assist to his name from Liverpool’s opening league matches.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal
Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitiké.
Arsenal Team News
Arsenal will be without the influential Bukayo Saka at Anfield after Mikel Arteta confirmed his winger will be sidelined for several weeks following an injury sustained against Leeds. Fortunately for the Gunners, no surgery is needed.
Arteta has revealed that Martin Ødegaard remains a significant doubt after coming off injured against the Whites, too, while Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are both in the treatment room—the latter recently undergoing minor surgery on a knee problem.
Arteta is unsure whether Christian Nørgaard and Ben White will be available, but Jurriën Timber should start regardless in place of the latter after his two goals, assist and clean sheet against Leeds.
Eberechi Eze could make his Arsenal debut after being unveiled at the Emirates Stadium last time out, while Martín Zubimendi will visit the club he rejected last summer.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool
Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Eze, Martinelli; Gyøkeres.
Liverpool vs. Arsenal Score Prediction
Four of the last six competitive meetings between Liverpool and Arsenal have ended in draws and we’re guaranteed to be in for another tight affair at Anfield. The Reds haven’t lost to the Gunners on home soil in the Premier League since 2012 but their iffy defensive displays could knock their confidence this weekend.
Goals regularly fill this fixture and Liverpool’s early season approach could result in a barnstormer on Merseyside. The Reds have been devastating in the final third but lackadaisical at the back during their opening two Premier League games.
While the stakes are not as high in the early weeks of the season, both sides will be desperate to land a psychological blow and secure three crucial points. They may have to accept a draw instead.
Prediction: Liverpool 3–3 Arsenal