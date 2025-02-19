Aston Villa 2-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings as Reds Drop Points for Second Time in Three Games
Liverpool drew with Aston Villa dropping points for the second time in three games as the Premier League title race heats up.
Mohamed Salah continues to dazzle for Liverpool scoring the opening goal 29 minutes in. Aston Villa wasted no time getting level when Youri Tielemans scored an equalizer after a nervy moment in the penalty area. Liverpool couldn't clear the ball before it eventually fell to the Belgian midfielder. Then, just before halftime, Ollie Watkins put the home side in front.
Coming out for the second half, Liverpool continued to create chances until Trent Alexander-Arnold fired in a low-driven shot to beat Emiliano Martinez. The ball took a touch on the way through to beat Martinez, but leaving Alexander-Arnold in that area around the box is always dangerous.
Darwin Núñez had a golden opportunity to restore Liverpool's lead just a bit later, but he blasted an effort over the bar. Dominik Szoboszlai did well to create the chance, but the finish left much to be desired.
The score ended with two goals apiece for both sides, but Liverpool will look at it as two points dropped. Their gap with Arsenal is now eight with the Gunners able to cut it to five if they beat West Ham United on the weekend.
Check out Liverpool player ratings from the match below.
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Aston Villa (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings
GK: Alisson
6.1/10
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
8.0/10
CB: Ibrahima Konaté
7.9/10
CB: Virgil van Dijk
6.7/10
LB: Andrew Robertson
6.9/10
CM: Ryan Gravenberch
6.3/10
CM: Alexis Mac Allister
7.3/10
RW: Mohamed Salah
8.4/10
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai
7.2/10
LW: Curtis Jones
6.7/10
ST: Diogo Jota
7.5/10
SUB: Conor Bradley (66' for Alexander-Arnold)
6.0/10
SUB: Darwin Núñez (66' for Jota)
5.8/10
SUB: Luis Diaz (81' for Mac Allister)
N/A
SUB: Jarell Quansah (89' for Bradley)
N/A