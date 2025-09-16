Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid: Preview, Prediction and Lineups
Liverpool look to maintain their winning start to the 2025–26 season when they host Atlético Madrid in their Champions League opener on Wednesday evening.
The Reds have won all four of their Premier League games this term but have needed late heroics to retain their perfect record. Another last-gasp winner saw them beat newly-promoted Burnley at the weekend as Mohamed Salah strode forward confidently from the penalty spot to earn the Reds victory at Turf Moor in stoppage time.
Arne Slot knows that such drama in the dying embers of matches cannot be relied upon long-term and will be eager to witness a more comfortable victory at home to Atlético in Liverpool’s first league phase encounter. The Dutchman guided the Reds to top spot in last season’s table with seven victories from eight, but Diego Simeone’s wily operators will offer them a sizeable opening test this year.
Atlético don’t enter Wednesday’s fixture in particularly convincing form having won just one of their four La Liga games this season. Their 2–0 win at home to Villarreal at the weekend got them up and running after a defeat to Espanyol was followed by back-to-back draws with Elche and Deportivo Alavés.
Atléti have immense European experience, however, and will have no qualms heading to Anfield midweek. They have lost their last two meetings with Liverpool but will take solace from knocking the Reds out of the Champions League in 2019–20 with a remarkable 3–2 extra-time victory on Merseyside.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Atlético Madrid Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Wednesday, September 17
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / Midday PT
- Referee: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)
- VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)
Liverpool vs. Atlético Madrid Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Liverpool: 3 wins
- Atlético Madrid: 2 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Liverpool 2–0 Atlético Madrid (November 3, 2021) - Champions League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Liverpool
Atlético Madrid
Burnley 0–1 Liverpool - 14/09/25
Atlético Madrid 2–0 Villarreal - 13/09/25
Liverpool 1–0 Arsenal - 31/08/25
Alavés 1–1 Atlético Madrid - 30/08/25
Newcastle 2–3 Liverpool - 25/08/25
Atlético Madrid 1–1 Elche - 23/08/25
Liverpool 4–2 Bournemouth - 15/08/25
Espanyol 2–1 Atlético Madrid - 17/08/25
Crystal Palace 2–2 (3–2p) Liverpool - 10/08/25
Newcastle 0–2 Atlético Madrid - 09/08/25
Liverpool Team News
Liverpool will be without Curtis Jones again after the midfielder missed the trip to Burnley, but Alexis Mac Allister is expected to be available despite being on the receiving end of a nasty challenge from Lesley Ugochukwu at the weekend which forced him off at half time.
All eyes will once again be on Alexander Isak with the Sweden international potentially making his debut in some capacity during the fixture. He faced the Spanish club six times during his spell with Real Sociedad, managing a goal and assist, and Slot has confirmed he can play at least one half in the upcoming clash.
Federico Chiesa was once again used from the bench in Sunday’s win but will be unavailable on Wednesday due to his omission from Liverpool’s Champions League squad.
Academy star Jayden Danns could be involved in the matchday squad after being pictured in first-team training on Tuesday.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid
Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Atlético (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitiké.
Atlético Madrid Team News
Atléti celebrated an important victory at the weekend but it came with a cost. The quartet of Julián Alvarez, Dávid Hancko, Robin Le Normand and Nicolás González all suffered fitness issues in the clash with Villarreal.
Centre backs Hancko and Le Normand and weekend goalscorer González are involved in the travelling squad for Wednesday’s game, but Atléti will be without ex-Manchester City star Alvarez.
The Spaniards are already missing Thiago Almada, José Giménez and Álex Baena through injury, and Johnny Cardoso is another now in the treatment room after spraining his ankle in training on Monday.
Atlético Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool
Atlético predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-4-2): Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Ruggeri; Simeone, Koke, Barrios, Gallagher; Griezmann, Sørloth.
Liverpool vs. Atlético Madrid Score Prediction
Liverpool have been fortunate with their streak of late strikes but the world’s best teams find a way to win when operating below their best. They will struggle to play free-flowing, expansive football against Simeone’s rigid Atléti, but should once again find a route to all three points.
Anfield is a different beast on European nights under the floodlights and the volume will be cranked up this Wednesday. The vociferous home crowd should make a sizeable difference for the Reds, who have an exceptional record on Merseyside.
Atléti can cause Liverpool’s backline issues, with the Reds having been shaky in defence recently, but without Julián Alvarez they will struggle to strike a significant blow. It might be another frustrating outing for the Spaniards at the start of an underwhelming campaign.
Prediction: Liverpool 2–0 Atlético Madrid