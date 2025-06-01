Luis Enrique Sends Poignant Message After PSG Champions League Triumph
Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique thanked the club's supporters for their “beautiful” tribute to his late daughter Xana, who died from bone cancer aged nine in 2019.
The Spaniard watched his side romp to the most one-sided win in Champions League final history, demolishing Inter 5-0 in Munich having beaten English trio Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal to make it through to the showpiece event.
Enrique wore a black t-shirt honouring his daughter during the game, and a tifo banner depicting Xana placing a PSG flag into the ground alongside Enrique was unfurled by supporters after the match—a reference to an iconic photograph of Xana doing just that alongside Enrique following Barcelona's Champions League final win in 2015.
“It was very emotional,” Enrique said of the gesture. “It was beautiful to think that the supporters thought about me and my family.
“I don't need to win a game or the Champions League to think about my daughter. I think about her every day. She is with our family and I feel her presence even when we are losing. It is about thinking about what we had together, thinking about the positives from the negatives for me and family.
“Xana is always with us. We always think of her, we love her. We carry her forever in our hearts. I think she would run among us here. It's a wonderful thought and nice to share it with family and friends.
“I was delighted with the banner, but I don't need a trophy to think about my daughter.”
Enrique: We Prepared Very Well for Inter
PSG's victory brought to an end a 14-year quest from the club's Qatari ownership group to win the Champions League— a journey that saw the club previously spend lavish amounts of money on Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.
The trio were unable to deliver European football's biggest prize to PSG, with the passing of the torch to young, talented—yet still extremely expensive—players eventually proving to be the difference.
“I tried to keep the pressure down for a club that had never won the competition,” Enrique remarked of finally getting the club over the line. “Inter are a great side but we were fantastic in our pressing. Every player improved this season and so did the team.
“We prepared very well for this game to be at that level. The team was excellent; we pressed with high intensity. Ousmane Dembélé pressured their defenders and goalkeepers constantly.
“Since day one, I said I wanted to win important trophies and Paris had never won the Champions League. We did it for the first time. It's a great feeling to make many people happy.”