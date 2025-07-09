Luka Modric Bids Emotional Farewell to Real Madrid After Final Match Ends in Defeat
Luka Modrić made his final Real Madrid appearance in the team’s lopsided 4–0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup semifinals.
After an incredible 13-year career in a white shirt, Modrić bid farewell to Real Madrid at MetLife Stadium. The Ballon d’Or winner already received a proper sendoff alongside Carlo Ancelotti and Lucas Vázquez at the Santiago Bernabéu back in May, but he still had the entire summer left with Los Blancos before he officially left the club.
Modrić featured off the bench in every single match of Real Madrid’s Club World Cup campaign, logging a total of 119 minutes in the newly expanded competition all while his exit loomed large.
In what ultimately proved to be his final game at Real Madrid, the 39-year-old could do nothing but sit on the bench as his team committed two defensive errors to go down 2–0 within nine minutes against the defending European champions.
By the time Modrić made his appearance in the 64th minute, Real Madrid were already trailing 3–0 without much hope at making a comeback. Despite the lopsided score and his limited minutes, the Croatian still misplaced just one pass, won all of his duels and took control of Los Blancos’ set piece deliveries.
Once the final whistle sounded on what wound up being a 4–0 defeat for the Spanish giants, both Real Madrid’s Club World Cup run and Modrić’s time in a white shirt came to an end.
Both his teammates and players from PSG embraced the midfielder as he took in his last moments as a Real Madrid player. He shared a particularly emotional moment with former teammate and new boss Xabi Alonso at midfield.
Modrić leaves behind an incredible legacy at Real Madrid. The midfielder, who made nearly 600 appearances in a white shirt, is the winningest player in club history and is departing the Spanish capital with six Champions League titles in his trophy cabinet.
Next up for the Real Madrid icon is AC Milan, where he will embark on a new chapter of his legendary career.