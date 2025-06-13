Luka Modric ‘Makes Key Club World Cup Decision’ Ahead of Real Madrid Exit
Luka Modrić will block out all conversations about his future until after this summer’s Club World Cup, with the legendary midfielder reported to be giving his complete concentration to Real Madrid.
Modrić’s 13-year spell with the club will come to an end this summer, but the 39-year-old has signed a short-term contract to ensure he remains with Los Blancos until the conclusion of this summer’s Club World Cup.
As for his next move, it is Serie A giants AC Milan who are leading the race for Modrić’s signature. Talks have reached an advanced stage but, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, will go no further over the coming weeks while Modrić focuses on giving his all to Madrid one last time.
Modrić has postponed a planned medical test with Milan who, while initially planning to wrap up his signature before the tournament begins, have now agreed to push everything back until the end of the competition.
Out of loyalty to Madrid, Modrić did not want his impending move to Milan to be confirmed while he still has playing obligations to fulfil with the La Liga outfit.
Madrid are putting plenty of focus on this summer’s Club World Cup, working hard to recruit new signings Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold in time for the start of the competition even though there is a window midway through the tournament to register new signings.
The two new defenders are likely to make their debuts in Madrid’s first outing of the summer against Al Hilal, potentially alongside Modrić.
New manager Xabi Alonso is likely to prioritise minutes for those players he knows will be part of next season’s squad, meaning Modrić may be forced to continue in the reserve role often handed to him under former boss Carlo Ancelotti.
