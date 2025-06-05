Luka Modric ‘Nears’ Milan Agreement, Proposed Salary Revealed
AC Milan are reportedly closing in on a verbal agreement with Luka Modric to bring the Real Madrid legend to Serie A next season.
Modric, who is set to depart from Real Madrid after this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup, has recently been linked with the Italian giants. Although the Croatian was reportedly in “no rush” to make a decision about his future destination, he could be putting pen to paper much sooner than anticipated.
Fabrizio Romano revealed Milan are prepared to offer the 39-year-old a one-year contract, with the option to extend until June 2027. Modric would arrive as a free agent and receive a €3.5 million (£2.96 million; $4 million) net salary, plus add-ons.
Romano previously described Modric as a “dream” signing for Milan’s new sporting director Igli Tare. The Ballon d’Or winner is one of the best midfielders of all time, and would elevate a struggling AC Milan side despite his age.
The deal is “almost ready”, but the club is respecting Modric’s timing and schedule before getting it signed. The midfielder is currently representing Croatia and then will travel to the United States to compete in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup with Real Madrid.
The most decorated player in Real Madrid history will hope to lead his club to silverware in his final competition in a white shirt. The pressure will also be on Xabi Alonso, who will make his debut on the touchline for his former club at this summer’s newly expanded tournament.
Regardless of the outcome, Modric will embark on a new chapter following the conclusion of the Club World Cup. While moves to MLS or the Saudi Pro League were on the table, the 39-year-old could instead opt to stay in Europe should he accept Milan’s offer.
The Rossoneri only managed a disappointing eighth-place finish in the 2024–25 season, failing to qualify for any European competitions. The club could have salvaged its season by winning the Coppa Italia, but it ultimately came up short against Bologna in the final.