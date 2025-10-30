‘He Told Me’—Luis Diaz Reveals Florian Wirtz Impact on Bayern Munich Transfer
Luis Díaz has revealed he held an important conversation with Florian Wirtz ahead of his transfer from Liverpool to Bayern Munich over the summer.
Liverpool recruited Wirtz for £116 million in June having beaten Bayern Munich and other European giants to his signature, with the Bundesliga champions then turning to Díaz as their marquee acquisition of the summer transfer window.
The Colombian winger had spent three-and-a-half prosperous years with the Reds and helped guide them to the Premier League title last term, but decided to make the £65.5 million move to Bayern in July to begin a new chapter.
Díaz has been an immediate hit in Bavaria and has already provided eight goals and five assists in just 14 matches for the behemoths. He’s already won the German Super Cup and looks destined to claim the Bundesliga title with Bayern already five points clear following a perfect start to the season.
The 28-year-old has now revealed the significance of a conversation he had with brief clubmate Wirtz before making the move to Germany, with the ex-Bayer Leverkusen star providing a glowing recommendation of the Bundesliga.
“He told me that in the league there was a lot of intensity and that there was great teams. The stadiums are always full,” Díaz said of his talk with Wirtz, as quoted by ESPN Colombia and Bundesliga en Español on Instagram.
“He told me that I was going to enjoy it a lot and that I was going to do very well. For that, I thanked him.”
Wirtz was certainly correct about Díaz thriving in the Bundesliga, with the Colombia international having blitzed the opposition alongside the likes of Harry Kane and Michael Olise in Bayern’s star-studded forward line.
Things have been far tougher for Wirtz at Liverpool, however, with the attacking midfielder still awaiting his first goal for Arne Slot’s strugglers. The Reds have lost six of their last seven matches, with Wirtz already under pressure following an underwhelming start in England.