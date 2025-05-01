Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves: Premier League
Manchester City can take another giant step towards Champions League qualification on Friday night when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.
The Cityzens know a top five finish will secure them entrance to Europe's premier competition next season and they're well-placed to achieve that following an impressive run of form. They have won four of their last five Premier League matches and will move into third with victory against the Old Gold.
Pep Guardiola's propensity for chopping and changing makes it difficult to predict which lineup he will select from game to game, but the Spaniard seldom makes the wrong decisions on the big occasion. Friday's match against the Premier League's form side is one of huge significance.
Here is how City could line up.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Wolves (4-1-4-1)
GK: Ederson - Stefan Ortega has stepped up for the absent Ederson in recent matches but the Brazilian returned to the bench in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final and could be promoted back into the starting lineup against Wolves.
RB: Rico Lewis - Lewis scored a crucial early goal at Wembley last weekend, albeit in a more advanced role than right back. He could return to the back four in favour of former Wolves man Matheus Nunes on Friday.
CB: Ruben Dias - The Portuguese will have his hands full with Jorgen Strand Larsen, the towering Norwegian sharing some characteristics with City star Erling Haaland. The Wolves striker has scored six in his last six outings.
CB: Josko Gvardiol - Also on the scoresheet against Forest last time out, Gvardiol continues to look more comfortable at centre back than he has on the left-hand side of defence for much of the campaign.
LB: Nico O'Reilly - The precocious youngster has blossomed at left back and produced some mightily impressive performances over the past few months. City have another homegrown star on their hands.
DM: Nico Gonzalez - Rodri has returned to an individual training programme recently and City will be desperate to have their Ballon d'Or winner in the engine room as soon as possible. Gonzalez must fill the void until then.
RM: Bernardo Silva - Silva has found himself in and out of Guardiola's XI this season but has started the last three matches, even scoring in a crucial encounter with Aston Villa. The 30-year-old's influence is waning but he's still an immensely gifted technician.
CM: Kevin De Bruyne - De Bruyne can play just four more Premier League matches in City colours and will want to finish on a high. He's produced excellent performances in the last two home matches and has ten goal contributions in as many matches with Wolves.
CM: Mateo Kovacic - An exquisite midfield performance helped City book their FA Cup final berth and the Croatian finds himself in stellar attacking form. He has two goals and an assist in his last four.
LM: Savinho - Savinho's debut season has not been straightforward but he continues to offer glimpses of his electric potential. Finding consistency is the Brazilian's biggest hurdle.
ST: Omar Marmoush - The winter signing has saved his greatest contributions for the Etihad since arriving and Wolves will be wary of his home form. Haaland recently returned to full training and could be an option from the bench.