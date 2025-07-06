Man Utd ‘Lower’ Antony Asking Price, Transfer ‘Complications’ Persist
Manchester United are reported to have lowered the asking price for Antony, but a permanent transfer to Real Betis following a successful loan is still far from a formality.
After falling out of favour under Erik ten Hag and failing to reassert himself once Ruben Amorim was appointed head coach at Old Trafford, Antony resurrected his career during a whirlwind few months at Betis. His 14 goals and assists in half a season left a lasting impression.
Antony—along with Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia—has been granted extra time to find a new club and secure his future before he would be expected to report for pre-season in Manchester. Issues still need to be resolved however.
Manchester United’s asking price for the second-most expensive signing in their history has dropped to around €35 million (£30.2 million, $41.2 million), according to SPORT. Even so, the operation remains “more complicated than ever” because Betis cannot afford to match Antony’s existing wages.
With strict salary cap rules and spending limits in La Liga, something Barcelona continue to battle, Betis are understandably reluctant to overstretch in the market.
As Betis president Ángel Haro recently alluded to, Antony would still need to accept a significant salary cut to allow the transfer to happen.
“We’re talking to the player because coming to Betis entails a considerable reduction in salary, because we have to maintain our financial discipline and we don’t want to break it,” Haro told COPE.
“He’s a fantastic player. He’s given us a lot in the last six months, but we have to get everything right…we can’t go crazy. We’re working on that path because it’s not easy. We’re very imaginative when it comes to approaching this type of transaction, but it’s complex. It involves the player, who loves Betis, but he also has to consider his own interests.”
Affording a transfer fee at least seems plausibly within their reach following a couple of lucrative players sales; Jesús Rodríguez has joined Como and Johnny Cardoso will shortly arrive at Atlético Madrid. A proposed deal could see Betis offer €20 million (£17.3 million, $ 23.6 million) for a loan with obligation to buy, a deal that would also promise to hand Manchester United as much as 30% of a future sale.
The Premier League side are yet to receive any firm offers, but Antony is expected to push for them to consider the one from Betis if it does arrive.