Man Utd Strike Benjamin Sesko ‘Agreement’, Newcastle Also Have Bid ‘Accepted’
Manchester United and Newcastle have both made significant progress in their respective pursuits of Benjamin Šeško, but the sought-after striker is expected to be on his way to Old Trafford after a tumultuous summer.
Newcastle have been more proactive in their approach of the 22-year-old centre forward this summer. Once it became clear that Alexander Isak had his mind set on joining Liverpool, the Magpies shifted their focus towards securing his replacement. Eddie Howe’s side, whose misfiring recruitment department has been led by the manager’s nephew Andy this summer, reportedly tabled two formal offers before United belatedly submitted their first proposal.
After twice failing to meet Leipzig’s lofty valuation, Newcastle had a bid worth an initial €82.5 million (£71.8 million, $95.4 million) plus €2.5 million (£2.2 million, $2.9 million) in add-ons accepted on Tuesday night, according to The Athletic.
While the club are willing to send Šeško to Tyneside, the Slovenia international appears to be leaning a little further south. As last season’s leading scorer trained away from his teammates, it emerged that United was his preferred destination. All three involved clubs are thought to be aware of this stance, prompting Leipzig to advance their discussions with the Manchester outfit.
The Red Devils’ last reported offer is the same total package as Newcastle’s accepted bid—€85 million (£74 million, $98.3 million)—but is made up of an opening €75 million (£65.3 million, $86.8 million), with a remaining €10 million (£8.7 million, $11.6 million) in add-ons.
While club-to-club negotiations bubble away, United have supposedly reached “total agreement” regarding personal terms with the player, according to Fabrizio Romano. Šeško is thought to have committed to a contract which stretches until June 2030.
United have repeatedly demonstrated an ability to attract top talent despite suffering their worst Premier League campaign in club history. Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo both credited the historic allure of the competition’s most successful club after signing for a side which finished 15th last term.
“Of course, I know it’s been a hard season for everyone,” Cunha acknowledged. “I think my decision shows what this club is for me, and what I believe this club can be.” Šeško appears to have the same belief.