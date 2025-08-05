RB Leipzig Provide Four-Word Benjamin Sesko Update After Man Utd Bid
“Benjamin Šeško trained individually,” was the concise but revealing update RB Leipzig provided regarding the uncertain future of their sought-after striker on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Slovenia international has found himself at the epicentre of a transfer tug-of-war between Manchester United and Newcastle this summer. The Magpies have reportedly gone as high as a total package of €90 million (£78.4 million, $104.2 million) while United’s opening gambit is thought to fall around €85 million (£74 million, $98.4 million).
During this complex time, Leipzig confirmed that Šeško trained on his own on Tuesday. Last season’s leading scorer was not involved in the club’s most recent pre-season friendly, watching on as Atalanta earned a 2–1 win at the Red Bull Arena last Saturday.
Leipzig are yet to respond to either offer and Šeško has not publicly commented on the situation. The Guardian claim that Manchester United believe they are the striker’s preferred choice, although his club would surely prioritise the more financially attractive offer from Newcastle.
The Magpies offer Champions League football while United aren’t involved in any European competition, yet clearly retain a pull thanks to their historic prowess. Already this summer alone, Mbeumo snubbed Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur to join a side which finished 10 places below them in last season’s Premier League table.
Both clubs have been openly searching for a new centre forward even though they have strikers in their squad. Bruno Fernandes has publicly appealed for more warm bodies at United as the club go in search of a central figure around which Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha can pivot.
Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee have both made it abundantly clear that they are not planning on leaving Old Trafford should a new striker arrive. Alexander Isak has reportedly taken the exact opposite stance at Newcastle.
The Sweden international is thought to be pushing to join Liverpool even though Newcastle have rejected every approach thus far. That stance won’t shift until the Magpies secure a replacement, which could come in the form of Šeško, leaving him with no competition for a starting spot at St. James’s Park.