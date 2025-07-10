Man Utd Confirm Signing of Highly Rated French Forward
Manchester United have confirmed the signing of teenage striker Enzo Kana-Biyik, who has subsequently joined sister side Lausanne-Sport on loan.
Kana-Biyik, 18, was highly rated with former side Le Havre in France but ultimately allowed his contract to expire, and reports as far back as April revealed he had reached an agreement to join United this summer.
That deal has now been finalised, with Kana-Biyik putting pen to paper on a contract with United on Thursday.
The plan for Kana-Biyik was always to send him on loan to Lausanne-Sport, as Le Parisien revealed months ago, and that move has now been completed as well.
“Everyone at United would like to welcome Enzo to the club and wish him the very best of luck for his loan,” concluded a short statement from United after Kana-Biyik joined the INEOS-owned side for the upcoming campaign.
Kana-Biyik caught the eye in academy football last season and even earned a handful of call-ups to the senior side. He was on the bench in both Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France but failed to make his first-team debut before leaving.
Instead, he becomes United’s third signing of the summer, following Matheus Cunha and Diego Léon in moving to Old Trafford.
United hope to add more new faces to Ruben Amorim’s squad before the summer transfer window closes. Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo remains a key target and the boss also has plans to recruit both a goalkeeper and striker if sufficient funds can be raised through sales.