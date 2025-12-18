Man Utd Face Bruno Fernandes Transfer Battle After ‘Release Clause’ Revelation
The contract of Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is reported to include a release clause to facilitate a transfer overseas.
Fernandes flirted with glances of admiration from Saudi Arabia, holding concrete talks with Al Hilal over a multi-million pound switch during the summer before committing his future to United and insisting he would have only left if the Red Devils no longer wanted him around.
Links to the Middle East have rumbled on quietly ever since, but Fernandes fuelled the fire with a stunning interview earlier this week in which he claimed United did, in fact, want to sell him to Al Hilal but lacked the guts to tell him to his face.
Having since teased transfers to both Spain’s La Liga and Italy’s Serie A, Fernandes’s future with United appears cloudier than ever, and the Daily Mail’s update about a possible release clause only feeds the speculation.
The report claims Fernandes’s contract includes an exit clause of £56.6 million ($75.7 million) which is active only for clubs outside the Premier League.
Man Utd Take Firm Stance on Fernandes Exit—Report
Despite Fernandes’s surprise statements, the Portugal international has repeatedly stressed his desire to remain with United for as long as he is wanted.
According to Fabrizio Romano, those in charge at United are adamant Fernandes still has a place at Old Trafford. In response to his interview, the Red Devils made it clear they have no plans to sell the 31-year-old.
As the January transfer window approaches, the chances of a departure for Fernandes are incredibly slim, but that is not the case for the summer, when the former Sporting CP star is expected to consider his future at the club around the World Cup.
Saudi suitors are expected to reignite their interest and Fernandes’s open admissions of his desire to play in La Liga and Serie A could encourage further interest from those countries we asll, as could a wish to return to Lisbon for Sporting before he retires.
The message from Fernandes, publicly at least, is clear. He has repeatedly confirmed his desire to stay with United and his simultaneous willingness to depart the second those in charge decide they would like to sell him. In theory, the decision will be down to United, who are known to be eyeing an expensive midfield overhaul.