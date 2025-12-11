Man Utd Midfield Transfer Targets—Ranked
It was abundantly clear from last season’s disastrous displays that Manchester United required midfield reinforcements. Yet, over £200 million ($268.4 million) later, there was still no shiny new enforcer come the start of the current campaign.
The Red Devils prioritised attacking signings and while that has paid dividends, they’re still in the hunt for someone capable of bolstering a poorly-stocked and ageing engine room.
Manuel Ugarte continues to struggle at Old Trafford, while Kobbie Mainoo has been largely ignored by Ruben Amorim and appears destined for a loan exit. Casemiro’s resurgence has aided United this term, the veteran Brazilian forming a strong partnership with Bruno Fernandes, but his successor must be sourced soon.
An energetic midfielder with expert defensive instincts will top United’s wishlist in either January or next summer and they’ve already established a lengthy list of appropriate targets.
Here is Sports Illustatred’s ranking of midfielders reported to be on United’s shortlist.
8. André
Age: 24
Club: Wolverhampton Wanderers
United successfully poached Wolverhampton Wanderers’ prized asset over the summer, Matheus Cunha, but again turning to the Premier League’s worst side in the transfer market hardly inspires confidence. As things stand, Wolves remain winless in the top flight and United just fired four past them with little fuss.
Midfield is evidently not functioning as required, but their Brazilian pairing offered up encouragement last term. André, who was plucked from Fluminense in the summer of 2024, has been an overwhelmingly positive addition at Molineux.
As per FBref, he ranked in the 99th percentile for pass completion among Premier League midfielders last season, while he also sat in the 89th and 97th percentile for attempted tackles and recoveries respectively.
The Brazil international certainly boasts commendable energy and has proven his ability to mix it with England’s leading sides, but the move to Old Trafford could prove a step too great.
7. João Gomes
Age: 24
Club: Wolverhampton Wanderers
André’s midfield partner, João Gomes, is another who has caught the attention at Wolves without ever producing truly dazzling displays. Still, he’s worked his way into the Brazil squad alongside his teammate, with tenacity and a tough-tackling approach making him a desirable asset.
Like André, the ex-Flamengo talent is struggling to stand tall within an underperforming Wolves side at present, but he would prove a cut-price signing with Premier League experience for United—especially if they wait until the end of the season, at which point Wolves could well be relegated.
Gomes has been touted with a move to Old Trafford as a cost-effective solution to their midfield dilemma and the Red Devils could do significantly worse than the aggressive South American. There are better options out there, though.
6. Adam Wharton
Age: 21
Club: Crystal Palace
Adam Wharton’s ascent to stardom has been remarkably swift. The midfielder played his final match for Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers in January 2024 before his switch to Crystal Palace. Less than six months later, he was named in England’s Euro 2024 squad.
Wharton hit the ground running like few do when stepping up to the Premier League, garnering attention for his silky passing and a level of composure more fitting of a Spaniard than an Englishman. Comparisons with Paul Scholes soon followed.
By that logic, he would be the perfect addition to United’s squad. At just 21 years old, his potential is even greater than his exceptional ability, and he’s destined to be one of the smoothest operators around for the next decade.
However, an eye-watering price tag expected to exceed £100 million could dissuade the Red Devils from taking the plunge, while he’s no Casemiro replacement when it comes to his defensive work. He’s much more of a tempo-setter and creator than midfield destroyer.
5. Angelo Stiller
Age: 24
Club: VfB Stuttgart
Angelo Stiller has been critical to VfB Stuttgart’s resent ascent. The graceful midfielder helped the German side clinch second place in the 2023–24 Bundesliga, while also propelling them to DFB Pokal glory for the first time in 28 years last term.
Serhou Guirassy stole the headlines two seasons ago, but Stiller earned greater renown last year. The Germany international continued on an impressive trajectory that pits him against Europe’s elite, even notching four goals and 11 assists across all competitions.
However, much like Wharton, the 24-year-old is not your traditional defensive midfielder. An incredible passing range, uncanny ability to beat the press and attacking verve ensures he’s a star in the making, but his defensive work is not his greatest strength.
Stiller would be a much cheaper alternative to Wharton and would likely thrive in England, but United are ideally seeking someone with a stronger bite than the Stuttgart man.
4. Elliot Anderson
Age: 23
Club: Nottingham Forest
Profit and sustainability rules pushed Newcastle United to sell academy product Elliot Anderson, who has since flourished at Nottingham Forest. An impressive debut season at the City Ground has paved the way for even shinier performances this term.
Anderson has been mightily impressive amid Forest’s struggles and has been rewarded for his consistency with a route into Thomas Tuchel’s England squad. He hasn’t just made up the numbers, either, instead sparkling on regular starts. He’s almost certain to feature at next summer’s FIFA World Cup bar a dramatic downturn in form or major injury.
Naturally, the Premier League’s vulturous elite are beginning to circle the £100 million-rated midfielder, whose comfortable as a box-to-boxer or operating in a more reserved role. Incredible positional intelligence makes him such a desirable asset.
Anderson is an all-rounder and more than capable of waltzing into a ‘Big Six’ side. His price tag is really the only negative, especially for United.
3. Conor Gallagher
Age: 25
Club: Atlético Madrid
Concerns over energy, stamina and determination in the centre of the park would be quickly allayed by Conor Gallagher. Few footballers are as industrious as the Atlético Madrid ace, who finds himself on the periphery in Spain despite being the archetypal Diego Simeone midfielder.
Gallagher, formerly of Chelsea and Crystal Palace, has started four La Liga games this season and just three in the Champions League, with rumours circulating regarding a winter exit—whether it be temporary or permanent.
United are among the reported suitors should the England international be allowed to depart and there appear few downsides to such a move. He would earn regular minutes for the Red Devils and offer them the exact skill set they require, all for an affordable fee.
Gallagher boasts 136 matches of Premier League experience, too, and is precisely the kind of character Amorim will want in his dressing room as he seeks to reinvigorate the fallen giants.
2. Éderson
Age: 26
Club: Atalanta
It remains a mystery as to how Éderson wasn’t plucked from Atalanta following his expert performances during their Europa League-winning campaign in 2023–24. Plenty of suitors were mooted, but nobody took the punt on the Brazilian dynamo.
Éderson continued to dazzle away from the limelight last season, with his performances ever so consistent. Operating in a similar formation to the one utilised by Amorim during his time under Gian Piero Gasperini, the 26-year-old knows exactly what it takes to thrive in a two-man midfield.
While the Brazil international exhibits his technical strengths on a regular basis, thriving in tight areas under opposition pressure, his defensive ability is what will strike United. He averaged just under three tackles per 90 in Serie A last season with a 66.7% success rate.
The absence of a Premier League tax would make Éderson a significantly cheaper signing than many of those already mentioned, while he is soon to enter his peak years. He’s capable of making an immediate impact, while not blocking future midfield additions.
1. Carlos Baleba
Age: 21
Club: Brighton & Hove Albion
Carlos Baleba: United’s holy grail.
It’s no secret that United would have liked to sign the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder over the summer, whom many consider a Moisés Caicedo regen. The 21-year-old has filled the Ecuadorian’s sizeable shoes on the south coast in tremendous fashion, hence why a bid of around £120 million would have been required to prise him away before September’s summer deadline.
In the end, United accepted defeat in their pursuit—for now, at least.
While Baleba’s staggering asking price could prove prohibitive in coming transfer windows, he remains the dream signing. If money was no barrier, Amorim would immediately add the ferocious Cameroonian to his squad without hesitation.
Baleba is everything required of a defensive midfielder in the Premier League. He’s tenacious, aggressive, intelligent, press resistant and an incredibly hard worker. Brighton’s clever recruitment network have struck gold once more.
Given his age, he would easily be able to guard United’s midfield for the next decade and the addition of the exceptional starlet would be a statement of intent. If United are serious about fixing their midfield, Baleba is the answer to their prayers.