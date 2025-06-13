Man Utd ‘Join Chelsea, Liverpool’ in €100 Million Striker Transfer Race
Manchester United are the latest side to be credited with interest in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitiké.
The 22-year-old Frenchman enjoyed a stellar season in the Bundesliga, racking up 15 goals and eight assists to establish himself on the long list of potential transfer targets for the numerous European giants searching for more firepower in attack.
Most of the speculation around Ekitiké has involved Chelsea, while Liverpool are also known to be interested, but Frankfurt CEO Markus Krösche has already warned they will not do business unless their asking price of €100 million (£85.2 million, $115.8 million) is met.
The latest twist in this saga comes from Sky Sports Germany, who state United have reached out in recent days to enquire about the terms of a summer more for Ekitiké.
United want an out-and-out striker this summer following their signing of Matheus Cunha who, while comfortable up top, is expected to play at the top of Ruben Amorim’s midfield following his £62.5 million ($85 million) move from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Up until this point, United’s strongest links to a new striker involved Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres—a player Amorim knows well from his time at the club—but recent developments in the Sweden forward’s future appear to have forced them to consider other options.
Ekitiké, for his part, is thought to be keen to take the next step in his career this summer, but Frankfurt are in no rush to sell. The young goalscorer is under contract until 2029, having only joined permanently from Paris Saint-Germain last summer for a fee of around €16.5 million (£14.1 million, $19.1 million).