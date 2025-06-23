‘Determined’— Andre Onana's Stance on Joining Monaco From Man Utd
Despite supposed transfer interest from Ligue 1 outfit Monaco, multiple reports claim that André Onana is “determined” to remain at Manchester United.
The divisive goalkeeper endured another campaign of highs and lows last term. Perhaps to the surprise of some, Onana put up respectable statistics across the entirety of the 2024–25 Premier League season, averaging a league average save ratio of 69% while preventing more goals than FBref’s xG model would expect based on the quality and quantity of shots fired his way. By this metric, Onana outperformed Aston Villa’s widely lauded custodian Emiliano Martínez.
Much like the supposedly wantaway Argentine, Onana has been heavily linked with a summer exit. Monaco have been touted as the keenest suitors, with The Guardian claiming that the Cameroon international is under consideration alongside Chelsea’s Djordje Petrović.
Yet, the same report stresses that Onana is “intent” on staying in Manchester. ESPN go so far as to described United’s No. 1 as “determined” not to leave unless Ruben Amorim makes is clear that he will no longer be a first-choice option between the posts.
United have certainly been linked with a glut of potential successors. Villa’s Martínez is one of the goalkeepers thought to have been contacted by the waning Premier League outfit, while there was briefly a flurry of interest in former custodian David De Gea.
Despite his encouraging underlying numbers, the perception of Onana has undoubtedly been swayed by a gaggle of high-profile blunders. After a particularly poor performance during the Europa League quarterfinal first leg with Lyon, Amorim dropped his starting goalkeeper for United’s next Premier League outing.
“Sometimes you have to push the player to play again, sometimes you have to let him disconnect a little bit,” Amorim explained at the time. “Tomorrow he will be in training to prepare for [the second leg against Lyon] so I felt that it was a good time for André to disconnect. I think he was OK because I explained. You don’t need to like it but you understand because I explain everything. You have to manage everything.”