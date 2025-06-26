Ruben Amorim ‘Asks’ Man Utd to Sign Exciting Andre Onana Replacement
Ruben Amorim has asked Manchester United to sign Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa this summer as he searches for André Onana’s replacement.
Last season was another tumultuous campaign for Onana, who made four errors leading to goals in the Premier League alone and struggled to convince with his shot-stopping ability or distribution. The Cameroonian’s deputy, Altay Bayındır also failed to inspire.
As a result, it’s believed that Man Utd are exploring the goalkeeper market during the summer transfer window and there have already been reports of their interest in Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez.
However, Portuguese outlet A Bola have revealed that Amorim has “asked the club’s directors” to go out and sign an experienced goalkeeper like Porto’s Costa, who will turn 26 in September.
While Costa has a €75 million (£63.9 million, $87.9 million) release clause in his contract, it’s expected that Porto would allow him to leave the club for a figure in the region of €60 million (£51.1 million, $70.3 million).
The Portugal international, who dazzled at last summer’s Euro 2024, wants to leave Porto and it’s reported that his preference is to play in the Premier League. Costa is also keen to “improve his financial situation” and will be well aware of Man Utd’s ability to pay vast wages.
Manchester City and Chelsea are among the other English giants touted with interest in Costa’s services, with the former expected to sign Ederson’s long-term replacement in the near future.
Costa would certainly prove an upgrade on Monaco-linked Onana but whether the Red Devils are willing to splurge on the Portuguese stopper remains to be seen, especially given they have already splashed the cash on Matheus Cunha this summer and are lining up a lucrative switch for Bryan Mbeumo.