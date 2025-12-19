Man Utd ‘on Alert’ As Midfield Target Pushes for Premier League Transfer
Manchester United’s bid to sign a new midfielder has been boosted by Rúben Neves’s desire to leave Saudi Arabia and return to the Premier League, a report has revealed.
Neves, still only 28 years old, made the £47 million ($62.9 million) switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Al Hilal in the summer of 2023, but he is approaching the final six months of his contract there and has already turned down the chance to extend.
According to The Times, Neves has made it abundantly clear that he will depart Al Hilal on a free transfer next summer and officials at the club are now looking into a possible January sale to ensure they recover a small fraction of their expense.
Neves wants to return to England’s top flight, in which he made 177 appearances with Wolves and was widely considered one of the division’s top defensive midfielders across his five seasons in the Premier League.
His availability has piqued the interest of both Manchester United and long-term admirers Newcastle United, while West Ham United are also named as ambitious suitors.
Bargain Price Could Lead to More Suitors for Neves
Not only do Neves’s proven talent and Premier League experience make him an ideal candidate for a number of England’s top sides, but his expiring contract means he is unlikely to command a significant fee if he does move in January.
Indeed, the report cites suggestions it could take just £18 million to sign Neves this winter but predicts that fee could be even lower, given Al Hilal have almost no negotiating power over a player determined to return to the Premier League by next summer at the latest.
That sort of price tag is expected to be particularly appealing to United. Money is tight around Old Trafford and primary targets like Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton or Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba are all expected to cost close to £100 million.
It is for that reason that United have begun to explore alternative options. Atalanta’s Ederson and Conor Gallagher of Atlético Madrid are both seen as feasible targets but Neves has now forced his way into the club’s thinking.
Amorim is desperate for a new midfielder to bolster his squad. He has lost trust in both Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte to start games and is increasingly reliant on 33-year-old Casemiro, whose expensive contract also expires in the summer.
The club’s priority for January has been to opportunistically try and win the race for Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, but Neves’s availability may now force a re-think.