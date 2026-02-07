Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Tottenham: Fourth Straight Win for Resurgent Red Devils

Manchester United continued their resurgence with a fourth straight victory under Michael Carrick, beating Tottenham Hotspur 2–0 at Old Trafford.

United sparkled from the first whistle but Cristian Romero’s straight red card allowed the Red Devils to take complete control of proceedings at the half-hour mark. Bryan Mbeumo finished off a clever corner routine to punish the 10 men of Spurs before the break.

Tottenham were eager to set up a grandstand finish at Old Trafford but Bruno Fernandes put the match beyond doubt nine minutes from time, converting Diogo Dalot’s cross to cement United’s place in the top four.

The Moment That Defined the Match

Another career red card for Cristian Romero. | Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

For all of United’s intelligent attacking play and energetic pressing, they were gifted an enormous helping hand en route to victory. The reckless Romero, who recently labelled Tottenham’s recruitment “disgraceful” amid exit rumours of his own, handed the hosts their man advantage for two-thirds of the fixture, the Argentine’s crunching lunge on Casemiro rightly punished with a red card.

Carrick’s men had already offered glimpses of their potential and renewed belief but their superiority was hammered home after Romero’s dismissal. Just nine minutes later United had the lead, a genius corner routine finding Mbeumo on the edge of the area—unmarked with Spurs short of bodies—and the Cameroon international caressing into the bottom corner.

United continued their territorial dominance after the restart and fired plenty of efforts at Guglielmo Vicario’s goal. Some of the link-up play between their fab four up front was delightful and they eventually found a deserved second, with a typically delightful finish from Fernandes confirming the points.

What promised to be an awkward fixture for United was made significantly simpler by Romero’s stupidity. However, United still deserve credit for another assured performance.

Man Utd Player Ratings vs. Tottenham (4-2-3-1)

Mbeumo was one the scoresheet again. | Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Senne Lammens—7.7: Bar one uncertain moment with his feet early in the game, Lammens enjoyed one of the easiest matches of his United career.

RB: Diogo Dalot—8.4: With Xavi Simons drifting inside, Dalot had little direct confrontation with a blunt Spurs forward line. Produced a terrific cross for Fernandes’s strike.

CB: Harry Maguire—7.3: Dominic Solanke seldom got the better of his England teammate, with Maguire’s physicality proving too much for the isolated striker.

CB: Lisandro Martínez—8.0: Rarely troubled in defence, especially after Spurs were reduced to 10 men.

LB: Luke Shaw—7.2: While not quite the powerful, attack-minded left back he once was, Shaw did bomb forward after the break and was in the thick of several attacks.

DM: Casemiro—7.5: Manged to survive Romero’s nasty challenge and once again exhibited the immense quality United will miss come his exit this summer. Defensively resolute and a menace in the final third, too.

DM: Kobbie Mainoo—8.6: Another slick performance from the youngster, whose renaissance continues under Carrick. Glides effortlessly across the turf when in full flow.

RW: Amad Diallo—7.9: Created major issues for Spurs with his inward darts in behind, with Destiny Udogie simply unable to handle his speed and endeavour.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—8.8: United’s conductor as expected as he relishes the return to an attacking midfield role. Constantly involved in and around the penalty area, eventually snatching the goal his general play deserved.

LW: Matheus Cunha—7.0: Regularly showcased his repertoire of flicks and tricks, purring with confidence in the interchanges with his fellow forwards. Almost produced a stunning strike from range early in the game.

ST: Bryan Mbeumo—7.6: Perfectly slotted home to offer United their half-time lead and continues to look assured in the No.9 position for the Red Devils.

SUB: Benjamin Šeško (75’ for Cunha)—6.3: Bright after his introduction but missed a great chance with the final kick.

SUB: Noussair Mazraoui (87’ for Shaw)—N/A

SUB: Manuel Ugarte (87’ for Casemiro)—N/A

SUB: Joshua Zirkzee (87’ for Mbeumo)—N/A

SUB: Tyler Fletcher (90+2’ for Mainoo)—N/A

Subs not used: Altay Bayındır (GK), Ayden Heaven, Leny Yoro, Tyrell Malacia.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Casemiro was terrific in the engine room. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Kobbie Mainoo delivered again for the Red Devils, not only assisting Mbeumo's opener but regularly breaking the lines with some athletic runs and incisive passes. United's academy graduate is only set to improve with more minutes as he eyes an England spot at the 2026 World Cup.

Casemiro's impressive form continued against Spurs as the veteran repeatedly reminds United of what they will sorely miss upon his departure at the end of the season. The Brazilian's recent displays underscore the importance of securing a proper replacement this summer.

Another stellar performance from Mbeumo makes for grim viewing for Benjamin Šeško and Joshua Zirkzee, both of whom were forced to accept a place on the bench once more. Mbeumo's form cannot be ignored with Carrick preferring a more mobile central striker.

Bruno Fernandes orchestrated much of United's play and Carrick's decision to move him further forward has reaped instant rewards. The skipper's genius is allowed to breathe in the No.10 role and his tally of goal contributions will grow vastly before the campaign's end.

The Numbers That Explain Man Utd’s Simple Triumph

Another great day for the Red Devils. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images.

United racked up an impressive 23 shots as they peppered Vicario throughout. Their attack has been reinvigorated by the move to a 4-2-3-1 formation, with some terrific relationships forming in the final third.

65% possession highlighted United's authority from the first minute and some of their passing sequences were absolutely gorgeous.

from the first minute and some of their passing sequences were absolutely gorgeous. Senne Lammens faced just one shot on target, underscoring the influence of Romero’s red card. Spurs had looked lively prior to his dismissal.

Statistic Man Utd Tottenham Possession 65% 35% Expected Goals (xG) 1.79 0.49 Total Shots 23 7 Shots on Target 10 1 Big Chances 3 1 Passing Accuracy 90% 82% Fouls Committed 12 11 Corners 7 0

