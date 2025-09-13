Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Man City: First Premier League Start for Sesko
Manchester United take part in the standout fixture of the Premier League weekend when they visit local rivals Manchester City on Sunday.
The Red Devils have been handed an extremely challenging assignment on their return from the international break but will take solace from their dramatic comeback victory over their neighbours at the Etihad Stadium last season. Even in their darkest moments, United have achieved success against Pep Guardiola’s side.
It’s been an underwhelming beginning to the campaign for Ruben Amorim’s men but they did earn their first victory of the term at home to Burnley last time out. It was a nervy but deserved 3–2 win that will boost confidence ahead of the derby.
United secured all three points against the Clarets but came away with several casualties that will limit Amorim’s options at the Etihad. Injuries are already causing issues for the Portuguese head coach, who has some big decisions to make for Sunday.
Here’s how United could line up.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Man City (3-4-2-1)
GK: Altay Bayındır—Amorim has confirmed that the Türkiye international will start on Sunday despite criticism of his performances at the start of the term. André Onana has now departed on loan and Senne Lammens has only just arrived from Royal Antwerp.
CB: Leny Yoro—Alongside his other centre halves, Yoro will be handed the ultimate test in the form of Erling Haaland. The Norwegian marksman scored six times over the international break and won’t be low on confidence.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—De Ligt has leapt ahead of Harry Maguire in the pecking order early in the season and will be integral to keeping City at bay on derby day. He must be a physical powerhouse at the Etihad.
CB: Luke Shaw—The left back has performed admirably early in the term as one of three centre backs and must maintain his standards against City’s formidable forward line.
RWB: Noussair Mazraoui—Amad Diallo could be replaced by Mazraoui, who will provide more defensive security up against the fleet-footed Jérémy Doku. Diogo Dalot’s injury means the Moroccan is almost certain to start.
CM: Casemiro—Casemiro was involved for Brazil over the international break and his 33-year-old body might feel the effects on Sunday up against a dynamic midfield that contains the likes of Rodri and Tijjani Reijnders.
CM: Kobbie Mainoo—The academy graduate is desperate for more opportunities and should be gifted one on Sunday. Bruno Fernandes is likely to be moved into the final third, creating room for Mainoo alongside Casemiro.
LWB: Patrick Dorgu—Dorgu will be expected to supply some attacking support but his primary focus will be stifling the likes of Savinho and Oscar Bobb down United’s left-hand side.
RF: Bryan Mbeumo—Mbeumo has scored in his last two matches for United and will provide an excellent threat on the counter attack. The speedy and powerful Cameroonian could expose a porous City defence.
ST: Benjamin Šeško—With Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount missing in the front line, Amorim will have to shuffle his pack. It’s time for Šeško’s first Premier League start and he would certainly endear himself to United supporters with his first goal.
LF: Bruno Fernandes—United’s skipper proved the match-winner against Burnley and will be essential to the Red Devils coming away from the Etihad with a point or more.