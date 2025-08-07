Man Utd, Newcastle Set for ‘Showdown Talks’ With Benjamin Sesko, Decision Timeline Revealed
Representatives from both Manchester United and Newcastle United are in Leipzig to make their final pushes in pursuit of striker Benjamin Šeško, a report has revealed.
Newcastle are understood to have submitted the strongest bid for Šeško, worth €82.5 million (£72 million, $96 million) with a further €2.5 million (£2.2 million, $2.9 million) in add-ons, but the 22-year-old has made it clear he wants to join United, whose offer reaches the same total value but is thought to include a lower guaranteed fee.
It leaves Newcastle battling to convince Šeško to listen to their offer, while United need to strike a deal with Leipzig to get this transfer over the line.
According to BILD, both Premier League sides have sent delegations to Leipzig for what is expected to be a decisive round of face-to-face talks with Šeško and representatives of the Bundesliga outfit.
As it stands, United are confident after securing Šeško’s preference but the bonuses involved in their bid currently fall short of Leipzig’s expectations, which revolve around more easily achievable add-ons related to making a certain number of appearances, rather than winning trophies.
Driving United’s interest is recruitment director Christopher Vivell, who signed Šeško for both Red Bull Salzburg in 2019 and Leipzig in 2023.
Šeško is expected to make one final decision on which club he wants to join following talks on Thursday. Newcastle have made it clear they will not be dragged into a lengthy saga without assurances that they have a genuine chance of winning and, as it stands, Šeško is rejecting a move to St James’s Park.
The Magpies want a blockbuster striker signing as a possible replacement for Alexander Isak, who is training alone at Newcastle after expressing a desire to leave and missing pre-season through injury.
Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson is emerging as a potential alternative, while Brentford’s Yoane Wissa remains a target.