Man Utd Make ‘Reintegration’ Plan for Injured Lisandro Martinez
Manchester United’s stricken centre-back Lisandro Martínez is targeting a return to action next season as quickly as possible, reports claim.
The 27-year-old tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in February, ending his season prematurely as the early stages of Ruben Amorim’s fledgling tenure at Old Trafford went from bad to worse.
Martínez had previously spent lengthy periods on the sidelines with a medial collateral ligament sprain, calf strain, broken foot and a fractured metatarsal, all of which he suffered within the space of two years.
United have been worse off in Martínez’s absence, limping to a worst-ever Premier League finish of 15th while suffering defeat in the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur—a result that means the Red Devils will not be playing any kind of European football next season for only the second time in 35 years.
Sky Sports report Martínez is making good progress in his recovery from surgery, with tests last week conclusively proving that the Argentine World Cup winner has not suffered a tear in his meniscus.
It’s said that neither United nor Martínez will take any ‘unnecessary risks’ as he works towards a return to action, but there’s an appetite for him to reintegrate and return to action as quickly as possible as Amorim looks to spark the fallen Premier League giants back into life.
Amorim, hired by United after a fine spell in charge of Sporting CP, spoke highly of Martínez in the immediate aftermath of his injury, remarking of the diminutive defender: “He is not only a great player but a strong character in the dressing room.
“He felt it [the injury] and when you are a player, you know when it is something serious. We are here to help him in this difficult moment like he has helped us.”
Martínez had helped United pick up an impressive point away at eventual Premier League champions Liverpool under Amorim's stewardship, while a winning goal at Fulham weeks later further emphasised his ability in forward areas as well as in defence.
United turned to various defensive combination involving Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Noussair Mazraoui and Victor Lindelöf for the final months of the season, though the latter is moving on to pastures new this summer after the club opted against offering a contract extension.