3 Players Who Won't Be Returning to Man Utd Next Season
To avoid another catastrophic Premier League season, Manchester United will look to make significant roster moves this summer, including parting ways with several players.
Manchester United are on track to record their worst finish in Premier League history. The club currently sits 14th in the Premier League standings with just 38 points and five games left to play. Ruben Amorim has managed to lead the Red Devils to just six league victories since he took charge and will be eager to start anew in the 2025–26 season.
While Manchester United will surely look to bolster their squad with new signings this summer, they will also bid farewell to players no longer in the club's plans moving forward. While some Red Devils' futures remain uncertain, like Antony, Jadon Sancho and Casemiro, there are three players that seem destined for a move at the end of the season.
Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford might have three years left on his Manchester United contract, but the forward is likely not part of the club's future plans under Amorim. Rashford fell out of favor with the new head coach and saw himself dropped from the Red Devils' squad on multiple occasions to close out 2025.
The England international expressed his discontent with his situation at the club, saying, "For me, personally, I think I'm ready for a new challenge and the next steps.” Soon after, he joined Aston Villa on loan during the winter transfer window.
Rashford looks rejuvenated playing under Unai Emery; the 27-year-old already has nine goal contributions at Aston Villa compared to his 10 at Manchester United during the entire first half of the season. Aston Villa can make Rashford's loan move permanent for a £40 million ($53m) fee, but the club has yet to trigger the option.
Still, even if they opt out and Rashford briefly returns to Manchester United once the loan expires, it is fairly clear that both parties will look to send Rashford elsewhere.
Christian Eriksen
Unlike Rashford, Christian Eriksen becomes a free agent this summer. The 33-year-old's contract expires in June and there have been no moves from the club to offer the midfielder an extension. In fact, Eriksen himself knows his time in a red shirt is coming to an end.
“In my head I’m prepared to find something new," Eriksen said back in March. "What that will be is not something I’ve decided yet.
“I haven’t heard anything [from the club], and when I don’t, I assume that the collaboration stops,” he added. “That’s how I interpret it. Everyone knows that the contract expires, so I figure there’s only one way [it’s going].”
With Manuel Ugarte, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo all preferred options to start in central midfield for the Red Devils, there is just no room in the team for Eriksen moving forward, especially if he wants to play significant minutes.
Victor Lindelöf
Victor Lindelöf is another Manchester United player out of contract at the end of the season. Last year, the club triggered a one-year option to extend his contract, but no moves to keep the 30-year-old were made this year.
Lindelöf made just 11 appearances across all competitions this season in which he played more than 10 minutes. The defender spent more time either on the bench or in the infirmary than he did on the pitch for Manchester United. It is no secret that he has become an afterthought for Amorim.
With the club focused on building for the future, resigning a 30-year-old who does not average many minutes simply does not make sense, especially with the rise of 19-year-old Leny Yoro. Lindelöf likely only has a month left in a red shirt.