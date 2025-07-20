Man Utd ‘Discuss’ Shock Move for Discarded Arsenal Target After Viktor Gyokeres ‘Stance’
In response to a blunt rebuttal from Viktor Gyökeres, Manchester United have internally discussed a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Šeško, a report has revealed.
On Sunday, multiple major Portuguese outlets claimed that Manchester United were going to try and hijack Arsenal’s stalling deal for Gyökeres. The Red Devils were even described as “quite close” to striking an agreement with Sporting CP, who have thus far failed to find common ground with the Gunners.
However, in the swift aftermath of these reports, it was claimed that Gyökeres’s stance had not changed: Arsenal was still his first-choice destination. Fabrizio Romano was keen to reiterate that point but stressed that a new “important” striker remains of clear interest to United this summer.
Romano surprisingly named Šeško as an alternative transfer target of interest for the Red Devils. At this point, discussions remain internal and no formal offer has yet been tabled, yet it remains to be seen quite how a deal could be completed.
Arsenal were also heavily linked with the 22-year-old striker this summer. Mikel Arteta was even thought to favour Šeško over Gyökeres given his supposedly higher ceiling, but the Gunners ultimately shifted their focus to the more experienced Swede once it became clear that RB Leipzig would not drop their €100 million (£86.3 million, $117.8 million) asking price.
Even with the savings generated from Marcus Rashford’s imminent loan move to Barcelona, United would still need to bring in a sizeable chunk of cash from further player sales to finance such a deal without any European football next season. Matheus Cunha has already been purchased for £62.5 million ($83.8 million) while Bryan Mbeumo is expected to be next through the door in a deal which could stretch to £71 million ($95.2 million).
Alternatively, Manchester United are thought to be in ongoing discussions with Chelsea over a move for their centre-forward Nicolas Jackson, while there has also been speculation around a potential free transfer. The unattached trio of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Callum Wilson and Jamie Vardy have all had their services reportedly offered to United this summer.