Man Utd Target Offers Cryptic Response to Summer Transfer Speculation

Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye has admitted to being flattered by reports of interest from Manchester United, but insisted he still sees a future for himself with the Toffees.

Ndiaye has found himself the subject of increasing speculation this season after catching the eye with Everton, with the likes of United and Chelsea among those tipped to launch blockbuster summer moves for the 25-year-old.

“I see it,” Ndiaye told The Times of the speculation. “I’m not that type of person to just go on X or Instagram because I’m a chill person. I’m calm. Football can take you anywhere.

“If, like you said, there’s these teams that are interested, it means that you’re doing something good. As long as I’m at Everton, I’ll always give my best for them. And I want to achieve things with Everton, starting with this season and getting into Europe.”

Why Man Utd Want to Sign Iliman Ndiaye

Iliman Ndiaye faces an uncertain future. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

A new forward to rejuvenate their attack is thought to be among United’s summer priorities as they prepare for the permanent departure of Marcus Rashford to Barcelona.

While reports suggest United’s top target is Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig, the reality is the Red Devils are not alone in their admiration of the 19-year-old, whose price tag could rise as high as €100 million (£86.9 million, $118.1 million). Clearly, alternative options are needed.

If United want someone with proven Premier League experience, they could do a whole lot worse than Ndiaye, who is comfortable all across the forward line and has already added four goals and two assists heading into the weekend’s action.

A hard-worker with an entertaining skill set, Ndiaye has built a reputation as a tricky winger with excellent dribbling abilities—the sort that can unlock any defence at a moment’s notice. United’s current squad lacks that kind of player, having built a squad with a focus on central forwards under former boss Ruben Amorim.

Ndiaye’s Stance Is Bad News for Man Utd

Man Utd may be forced to look elsewhere. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Unfortunately for United, pursuing Ndiaye is not going to be an easy task.

Ndiaye still has three years left on the five-year deal he signed back in 2024, giving Everton complete control over his future. Suitors will likely need some help from somewhere, be that Everton’s Premier League misfortunes or Ndiaye himself.

With Everton pulling away from the relegation zone, hopes of a cut-price move for Ndiaye after a drop into the Championship have faded. United may, therefore, need the winger to agitate for a transfer but, as it stands, he has not yet taken the chance to do so.

Everton do have financial concerns which may well force them to entertain offers for some big names, but the Toffees will be able to stand strong and demand a significant fee for a player who has clearly caught the eye of a number of Premier League giants.

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER NEWS AND RUMORS FROM WORLD SOCCER