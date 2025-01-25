Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea: Premier League
Manchester City have the tough task of following a Champions League collapse with a match against Chelsea.
The defending English champions once again coughed up a two-goal lead, this time to Paris Saint-Germain, and left France without a point in a must-win Champions League match. Now, Manchester City's European future hangs in the balance, but they must turn their attention to the Premier League.
Chelsea are headed to the Etihad for the biggest fixture of the weekend. Manchester City opened their 2024–25 EPL season with a 2–0 victory over the Blues and will hope to put in a similar performance in front of a home crowd. The Citizens will have to do what no team has done in 2025, though, and defeat Enzo Maresca's men.
Guardiola is still unable to call on Nathan Aké, Jérémy Doku, Oscar Bobb and Rodri. Rúben Dias also remains a doubt after asking to come off at halftime against PSG. New singings Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis could plug the hole in City's backline, but the Spanish manager could also opt to give John Stones the nod instead.
Here's how Manchester City could lineup against the Blues on Jan. 25.
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea (4-1-4-1)
GK: Stefan Ortega—The 32-year-old might be in line for a return between the posts after Ederson conceded four goals in the Champions League.
RB: Rico Lewis—Lewis has seen his spot on the right flank taken by Matheus Nunes, but the England international is the better defensive option.
CB: John Stones—Without Aké or Dias available, Stones is Guardiola's most trusted player to start alongside Akanji.
CB: Manuel Akanji—Akanji will have to be at his best to keep Cole Palmer off the scoresheet.
LB: Joško Gvardiol—The Croatian will look to bounce back after his poor performance against PSG.
CM: Mateo Kovačić—No one can replace Rodri in the middle of the park, but Kovačić is the next best option.
RW: Phil Foden—Foden is approaching his 300th appearance for City.
AM: Kevin De Bruyne—The 33-year-old has bagged four assists in his last three Premier League appearances.
AM: Bernardo Silva—Silva struggled in the Champions League, losing the most duels against PSG and creating zero chances in 90 minutes on the pitch.
LW: Savinho—Savinho was pulled at halftime against PSG for Jack Grealish, but the Brazilian should retain his spot on the left wing.
ST: Erling Haaland—The striker will look to once again bag the winner against Chelsea, something he did when the two sides faced each other in August.