Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Leicester City
Manchester City return to Premier League action on Wednesday taking on Leicester City.
Pep Guardiola's side came back from the international break immediately facing Bournemouth in the FA Cup quarterfinals. Despite going down a goal early to the Cherries, Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush secured the comeback and the Citizens' spot in the final four.
Unfortunately for Guardiola, Haaland picked up an ankle injury and is out for the foreseeable future. Losing a player of Haaland's quality in a tightly contested top four race will force Guardiola to rely on his depth and winter signing Omar Marmoush to lead the line. Still, Man City are heavy favorites to advance past a likely relegation-bound Leicester City under Ruud van Nistelrooy.
Here's how Manchester City could lineup against the Foxes on Wednesday, Apr. 2.
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Leicester City (4-2-3-1)
GK: Ederson—Brazil's number one should start between the sticks.
RB: Rico Lewis—Guardiola could stick with Matheus Nunes, but Rico Lewis could offer the Portuguese player a rest.
CB: Abdukodir Khusanov—The 21-year-old starts in defense as he looks to build confidence after a shaky start to life in Manchester.
CB: Rúben Dias—Dias will be called upon once again to start and likely complete the game against Leicester City.
LB: Joško Gvardiol—Gvardiol completed the full 90 against Bournemouth and should complete the defense.
DM: İlkay Gündoğan—The German keeps his place in the side.
DM: Nico González—Gonzalez comes into the side. He's been tasked with filling in for Rodri until he fully recovers from his ACL injury.
RW: Phil Foden—After starting in Manchester City's FA Cup win, Foden gets another start off the left.
AM: Kevin De Bruyne—De Bruyne takes up his natural position at the 10 pulling the strings in attack.
LW: Jérémy Doku—Doku comes into the side after being an unused substitute in the FA Cup.
ST: Omar Marmoush—With Haaland sidelined through injury, Marmoush starts up top.