Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle United: Premier League
Manchester City have no time to dwell on their heartbreaking 2–3 defeat to Real Madrid because the defending English champions must now prepare to face Newcastle United.
Manchester City had a 2–1 lead over Real Madrid in the Champions League, but like so many times this season, the Citizens bottled the game in the final 10 minutes. Pep Guardiola's men must quickly turn the page, though, because their schedule does not get any easier. In fact, Newcastle United are headed to the Etihad.
When the two sides clashed at St. James' Park back in September, they shared the points in a 1–1 draw. The match was only the second time City dropped points in the first two months of their Premier League title defense before their season took a turn for the worse. Although they are now out of the title race, they are still fighting for a top four finish.
Not only did City suffer a defeat in the first leg of their Champions League knockout phase playoff tie, but they also lost Manuel Akanji and Jack Grealish to injury. The defender will undergo surgery and miss at least two months. Grealish's injury is not as serious, but he is still a doubt for Saturday's fixture. Nico González remains a doubt as well.
Here's how Manchester City could lineup vs. Newcastle United on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle United (4-2-3-1)
GK: Ederson—Ederson was not at his best against Real Madrid, but expect Guardiola to stick with the the Brazilian between the posts this weekend.
RB: Matheus Nunes—The 26-year-old could be in for his first start since City's embarrassing defeat to Arsenal. With Akanji out injured and Rico Lewis's poor performance against Real Madrid, Nunes could return to the right flank.
CB: Nathan Aké—The Dutchman might still be dealing with injury problems of his own, but he is a sure-bet to start against Newcastle.
CB: Rúben Dias—Four days after defending Kylian Mbappé, Dias now must gear up for a battle against Alexander Isak, who comes into the fixture with 17 Premier League goals.
LB: Joško Gvardiol—Gvardiol bagged City's lone goal the last time these two sides met.
CM: Mateo Kovačić—The Croatian all-but gifted Real Madrid their winning goal, but he still is Guardiola's best option in place of Rodri.
CM: John Stones—Stones could be set for another start in the midfield, but Nico González could also make his Premier League debut if he is fit to play from the opening whistle.
RW: Savinho—Savinho will look to make up for his lackluster performance against Real Madrid. The winger still has just one Premier League goal to his name.
AM: Phil Foden—The England international is City's second-leading goalscorer in the Premier League.
LW: Omar Marmoush—After featuring for just six minutes on Tuesday, City's new signing is set to rejoin the starting XI on Saturday.
ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland already has eight goals to his name in 2025, but the Norway international will have to be at his best to lift his side against a Newcastle defense that held the Gunners scoreless in the Carabao Cup.