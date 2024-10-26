Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Southampton: Premier League
Manchester City returns to Premier League action to play host to Southampton at the Etihad Stadium this weekend.
The reigning English champion comes in off the back of a 5–0 thrashing of Sparta Prague in the UEFA Champions League. City's seven points from a possible nine in the new-look league phase are only second behind Aston Villa and Liverpool.
In the Premier League, City sits second in the able after eight matches played with 20 points, just one point behind Arne Slot's Liverpool. Pep Guardiola's team managed to squeak by Wolverhampton Wanderers with another late goal from John Stones following a narrow win against Fulham.
However, all that matters in Guardiola's mind is three points which City are expected to claim against the Saints. While Rodri is out for the rest of the season and youngster Oscar Bobb is still recovering from a broken leg, the likes of Jérémy Doku and Jack Grealish recently joined the crowded injury room in the City camp.
Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne is nearing a return to action and veteran defender Kyle Walker is expected to miss the next couple of weeks with a thigh injury.
Here's how City could lineup at home against Southampton.
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Southampton (4-2-3-1)
GK: Ederson—The veteran shot-stopper returns to the mix after Guardiola rested him in favor of Stefan Ortega in the midweek win.
RB: Rico Lewis—The 19-year-old is set to start oh the right-hand side of the backline once again with Walker out through injury.
CB: John Stones—Stones has impressed in front of goal despite being a center-back with a goal in two consecutive matches. Guardiola will hope that his side won't need another late goal from him in a match they should be comfortably winning.
CB: Rúben Dias—Dias came on late in the second half against Sparta Prague and should be fit to start at the weekend.
LB: Joško Gvardiol—Guardiola gives the Croatian defender the nod at left-back after Nathan Aké played the majority of the midweek match in his return from injury.
DM: Matheus Nunes—Nunes played the full 90 minutes in the Champions League win and Guardiola might not have a choice but to start him again given the injury situation and how he impressed in the victory.
DM: Mateo Kovačić—The ex-Chelsea player features from the jump, sitting just in front of the backline.
RW: Phil Foden—Foden could start anywhere in the final third outside of striker and Guardiola could look to deploy him out wide on the right with Savinho on the opposite flank.
AM: İlkay Gündoğan—The former Germany international takes on the No. 10 role for City with De Bruyne inching toward a return to action.
LW: Savinho—Although Savinho typically starts on the right-wing, there's a good chance he starts on the left-wing as he aims to drive to the byline and put in crosses with his preferrered left foot.
ST: Erling Haaland—Fresh off two goals in the Champions League, Haaland leads the line hoping to find the back of the net in the Premier League for the first time in over a month.