Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Carabao Cup
A depleted Manchester City is on its way to north London to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup.
The defending English champions might be top of the Premier League table, but the points do not tell the full story of the injury crisis hitting Pep Guardiola's side. Not only is the newest Ballon d'Or winner, Rodri out for the season, but Oscar Bobb is not expected back until the New Year. Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker remain sidelined due to a groin and thigh injury respectively.
Jack Grealish is also set to miss his third consecutive match for the Citizens as he deals with an undisclosed injury. Jérémy Doku, meanwhile, is likely out until the November international break.
With so many injuries and three more away fixtures coming in the next 10 days, expect Guardiola to rely on his academy players for the Carabao Cup, a competition he admitted that City would "not waste energy" on.
Here's what City's XI could look like against Tottenham.
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1)
GK: Stefan Ortega—Expect Ederson's backup to return to the starting XI for the domestic cup match.
RB: Rico Lewis—Without Walker available, the 19-year-old will once again get the nod at right-back. After starting just 17 matches across all competitions last season, Lewis is already due for his 13th start in City's 2024–25 campaign.
CB: John Stones—After only playing one minute against Southampton at the weekend, the England international will shore up the backline against Spurs.
CB: Kaden Braithwaite—The academy player impressed alongside Stones against Watford in the competition's third-round tie. He could be in for his second first-team appearance of the season at just 16 years old.
LB: Nathan Aké— Recovered from injury, Aké will replace Joško Gvardiol on the left flank. The Dutchman did not feature off the bench against Southampton, making him one of Guardiola's most rested players.
DM: Nico O'Reilly—The academy player could be in for his third first-team appearance this season. The 19-year-old was tidy in possession and trustworthy in his own half against Watford in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
DM: İlkay Gündoğan—The ex-Barcelona man is another player Guardiola can rotate into his XI, especially after only playing four minutes against Southampton. Gündoğan brings plenty of experience to the midfield to make-up for his young supporting cast.
RW: Savinho—The Brazilian is one of City's most creative playmakers, even when he starts on the right-wing over his preferred left-wing.
AM: James McAtee—Expect the 22-year-old to continue to get minutes as City deals with its injury crisis. The midfielder bagged his first senior goal for the Citizens against ŠK Slovan Bratislava earlier in the month.
LW: Matheus Nunes—Despite his inconsistent minutes, Nunes already has two goals and four assists for City this season, including the winner against Watford to send City through to the next round of the Carabao Cup.
ST: Phil Foden—Fresh off finishing 11th in the 2024 Ballon d'Or rankings, the England international can lead the line on Wednesday so Erling Haaland can get some rest.