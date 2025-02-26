Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League
Manchester City travel to north London to face Tottenham Hotspur looking for three points that keep them amongst the Champions League places in the Premier League.
Back-to-back defeats in the past week have seen Manchester City exit the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid and drop 20 points pack of Premier League leaders Liverpool. City's issues were exploited by two of the best teams in the world, further sinking Pep Guardiola in what has become the worst season of his managerial career.
Tottenham away won't be easy either. City have won only once in their five league trips to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and have lost twice already against Spurs this season, including an 0–4 pummeling at Etihad Stadium last time out in the Premier League.
Guardiola's men are immersed in a tight battle for the Champions League places and can ill afford another stumble. Erling Haaland will likely be available off the bench, if at all. John Stones and Manuel Akanji remain sidelined as injuries continue to decimate City's back line.
Here's how Manchester City could lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur (4-1-4-1)
GK: Ederson—The Brazilian keeps his place between the sticks.
RB: Rico Lewis—The academy graduate has played 90 minutes in City's last two league matches and appears to have leapfrogged Matheus Nunes on the depth chart.
CB: Abduqodir Khusanov—Khusanov had his best performance in a City shirt against Liverpool.
CB: Rúben Dias—Dias will return to the lineup after starting from the bench over the weekend.
LB: Joško Gvardiol—The Croatian has been one of City's bright spots this season.
CM: Nico González—Guardiola will continue to deploy González as his midfield anchor until Rodri is back to full fitness.
RW: Savinho—The former Girona man is still in search of his second career Premier League goal.
AM: Bernardo Silva—Silva wasn't utilized vs. Liverpool and he'll return to the XI in place of Kevin De Bruyne.
AM: Phil Foden—Foden struggled to impact the game playing as a false nine so he will return to a more familiar role as an attacking midfielder.
LW: Jérémy Doku—The Belgian had 15 successful dribbles and dominated Trent Alexander-Arnold in the defeat vs. Liverpool.
ST: Omar Marmoush—With Haaland still recovering from a knee injury, Marmoush will lead the line vs. Spurs.