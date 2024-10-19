Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Premier League
Manchester City's quest for a fifth-straight Premier League title continues when it hits the road to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium.
Things went to plan last time out for Pep Guardiola's team as City narrowly defeated Fulham 3–2 at the Etihad Stadium. City remain strong favorites in the English top flight and the UEFA Champions League but its performances have taken a hit after star midfielder Rodri's season-ending knee injury suffered back in September.
City is set to take on a Wolves side that has yet to win a Premier League match this season sitting at the bottom of the table with 21 goals conceded. Superstar striker Erling Haaland could be in for a huge day in front of goal should he capitalize on the chances City creates.
Here's how Guardiola's team could take the pitch this weekend against Wolves.
Manchester City Predicted Lineup vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (4-2-3-1)
GK: Ederson—The Brazil international starts in goal for City, looking to help kickstart attacking movements with his on-the-ball quality.
RB: Rico Lewis—Guardiola seems to prefer deploying Lewis as a defensive midfielder but could play the youngster at full-back from the jump before bringing the veteran Kyle Walker into the game.
CB: John Stones—Stones returns to the City backline after featuring off the bench in the narrow win against Fulham.
CB: Manuel Akanji—Like Stones, Akanji is fresh off two full matches played on the international stage but Guardiola has no choice but to include the Switzerland international in his lineup.
LB: Joško Gvardiol—The 22-year-old slots in at left-back, keeping things secure in the backline when City push up the pitch in possession.
DM: İlkay Gündoğan—Since the 33-year-old is no longer playing for the Germany national team, he should be fully fit for the trip to the Molineux Stadium.
DM: Mateo Kovačić—The former Real Madrid midfielder starts alongside Gündoğan in the middle of the park.
RW: Savinho—Wolves will more than likely utilize a low block to try to slow City down, meaning a player like Savinho with exceptional dribbling ability could be useful in one-on-one scenarios.
AM: Phil Foden—The England international features from the start in the No. 10 role, looking the unlock the Wolves defense.
LW: Jérémy Doku—Doku is another City player that excels in one-on-one situations that could be useful against a compact Wolves side.
ST: Erling Haaland—The all-time top goalscorer for the Norway national team looks to get back on track in the league after failing to score against Fulham and Newcastle United.