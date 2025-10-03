Man City Sign Savinho to New Deal, Contract Length Revealed
Manchester City announced the club signed Brazilian winger Savinho to a new contract, seeing his stay at the Etihad Stadium extended through 2031.
The 21-year-old Brazilian winger has made six appearances in all competitions so far this season at Man City, scoring one goal in the Carabao Cup. Savinho moved to Man City in 2024 after a breakout loan spell with Girona in La Liga.
“I am incredibly proud to be able to sign this new contract with City. It’s a very special feeling to know that Pep and the Club have placed such faith in me. It really means a lot to me and my family. I feel I have so much improving to do—I am still young and very hungry to keep learning. But I know that working with Pep and his staff will help me to keep developing as a player,” Savinho said in an announcement.
Savinho Commits to Man City Despite Transfer Interest
Tottenham made a formal approach for Savinho in the summer transfer window. While the club were reportedly interested in letting Savinho go for a fee around €50 million (£43.3 million, $58.2 million) at the time, according to The Athletic, a move never materialised.
The Brazilian was previously signed to French side, ESTAC Troyes, a City Football Group sister club. Savinho spent seasons on loan at PSV and Girona, the latter also a CFG club, though 2023–24 represented a step up in his career.
The 21-year-old scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists across 41 appearances for Girona, helping the Spanish side qualify for the Champions League. He moved the following summer to Man City making 48 appearances under Guardiola, scoring three goals and assisting 13 in his debut campaign.
“His numbers for goals and assists last season—Savinho created a lot, and in the final third, [he needs to] be active in the right moment. The moment he does that, he’s young, he will be a top-class player. He will make this step—it will come. Savinho will be a top player for Man City,” Guardiola said of Savinho in the announcement.
Despite the praise from Guardiola, Savinho was recently excluded from Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazilian national team squad for October international action.