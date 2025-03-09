Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal: Player Ratings as Title Hopes Diminish Further
Arsenal rescued a point against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.
Arsenal dominated possession in the first half, but reverted to their stagnant form after a seven goal performance in the Champions League. They were too slow with the ball and looked like a side still missing their stars up front. Still, Manchester United couldn't do anything until stoppage time.
Bruno Fernandes stepped up and scored from a free kick just outside Arsenal's penalty area to take the lead. Whether it was by design, switching off or what have you, David Raya gave the Red Devils captain all the space in the world to score. All he had to do was beat the wall, and he did just that sending Old Trafford into a frenzy.
It was much of the same story for the second half, though the hosts had a golden chance to double their lead through Noussair Mazraoui. It wasn't until the 74th minute when Declan Rice fired a shot on the edge of the box across his body past Andre Onana. Raya made up with some brilliant saves in the second half as well.
A positive sign was the return of Gabriel Martinelli who played just over 30 minutes in his return.
At this point, the title race is basically a formality for Liverpool. A 15 point lead should be insurmountable for the Reds.
Player ratings from the game below.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Manchester United (4-3-3)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: David Raya
7.7/10
RB: Jurrien Timber
8.0/10
CB: William Saliba
7.5/10
CB: Gabriel
7.3/10
LB: Riccardo Calafiori
6.1/10
CM: Martin Ødegaard
7.5/10
CM: Thomas Partey
7.5/10
CM: Declan Rice
8.3/10
RW: Ethan Nwaneri
5.8/10
ST: Mikel Merino
5.9/10
LW: Leandro Trossard
7.3/10
SUB: Myles Lewis-Skelly (59' for Calafiori)
6.4/10
SUB: Gabriel Martinelli (59' for Martinelli)
6.2/10
SUB: Kieran Tierney (76' for Partey)
6.1/10
Manchester United Player Ratings vs. Arsenal (3-4-2-1)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Players
Ratings
GK: Andre Onana
7.8/10
CB: Leny Yoro
6.7/10
CB: Matthijs de Ligt
7.1/10
CB: Victor Lindelof
6.9/10
RWB: Noussair Mazraoui
7.5/10
CM: Bruno Fernandes
7.7/10
CM: Casemiro
7.5/10
LWB: Diogo Dalot
7.1/10
AM: Alejandro Garnacho
7.2/10
AM: Christian Eriksen
6.3/10
ST: Joshua Zirkzee
6.1/10
SUB: Ayden Heaven (46' for Yoro)
6.7/10
SUB: Toby Collyer (76' for Eriksen)
6.6/10
SUB: Rasmus Hojlund (76' for Zirkzee)
5.8/10