Manchester United and Manchester City All-Time Combined XI
The Manchester derby. Manchester United vs. Manchester City. One of the fiercest rivalries in England between two giants that combined have dominated the Premier League for most of its history.
On the red side, the likes of Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Scholes. On the blue side, modern superstars like Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho and David Silva. The list goes on for both clubs. Combined, you could make arguably the greatest lineup in Premier League history.
But when you dive deep into the history between the two clubs, who starts in a combined XI? Does Manchester United's long-standing history easily dominate the squad? Or does Pep Guardiola's behemoth of present day beat out some of the league's most iconic players?
Here's Sports Illustrated's all-time combined XI for Manchester United and Manchester City.
Manchester United and Manchester City All-Time Combined XI (4-3-3)
GK: Peter Schmeichel—Arguably the greatest Premier League goalkeeper of all time, Schmeichel won five Premier Leagues, three FA Cups and the Champions League during his time in Manchester. Edwin van der Sar is worth a shout here as well.
RB: Gary Neville—Gary Neville won eight Premier Leagues, three FA Cups, three League Cups and two Champions Leagues. Fans might make the argument for Kyle Walker, but Neville beats him out in our lineup.
CB: Rio Ferndinand—Manchester United have multiple defenders to choose from, but Rio makes this lineup to pair Manchester City's best defender of all time.
CB: Vincent Kompany—Vincent Kompany and Rio Ferdinand in a back line? Sign us up.
LB: Denis Irwin—The joint most successful Irish player in history, Irwin won seven Premier Leagues with Manchester United. A superb player who doesn't get the credit he deserves in all-time greats conversations.
CM: Kevin De Bruyne—Second to only Ryan Giggs in all-time assists, KDB goes down as one of the greatest in Man City and league history.
CM: Roy Keane—Roy Keane would have a field day as the destroyer in midfield with KDB and his former teammate controlling everything in front of him.
CM: Paul Scholes—Scholes completes one of the most talented midfields you could put together on paper not just between the two Manchester clubs, but for all of the Premier League.
LW: Ryan Giggs—The all-time Premier League assists leader starts off the left as the first of three in attack.
ST: Wayne Rooney—One of the toughest calls to make. Not for Rooney, but because it means Aguero gets left out. Still, some forget just how unbelievable Wayne Rooney was for Manchester United and they shouldn't.
RW: Cristiano Ronaldo—Need we remind anyone just how great CR7 was at Man United during his Ballon d'Or-winning season? No? Ok good. Cristiano completes the XI.