Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Leicester City: Carabao Cup
Manchester United hosts Leicester City in the Carabao Cup just three days after Erik ten Hag was fired.
Manchester United's defeat to West Ham at the weekend sent the Red Devils to 14th in the Premier League standings, prompting the club to finally part ways with Ten Hag on Oct. 28. Although United is heavily linked with Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim, Ruud van Nistelrooy will serve as the team's interim manager until the deal is finalized.
Van Nistelrooy's first duty as United's new boss is to choose an XI capable of beating Leicester City in the Carabao Cup round of 16. With injuries piling up for the Red Devils and several key players lacking form, the task is anything but easy for the former United striker.
Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo and Tyrell Malacia are all sidelined due to injury. Antony and Mason Mount remain a doubt as well and even Noussair Mazraoui's fitness is uncertain after coming off with an injury against West Ham at the weekend.
Here's what United's lineup could look like against Steve Cooper's squad.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Leicester City (4-2-3-1)
GK: André Onana—Onana only has one clean sheet to his name in his last seven appearances for the Red Devils.
RB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot will look to bounce back after failing to score with the goal empty at the weekend.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—The Dutchman conceded the controversial penalty that handed West Ham all three points on Sunday.
CB: Victor Lindelöf—With so many injuries to his backline, Van Nistelrooy needs to rely on Lindelöf to line up alongside De Ligt.
LB: Lisandro Martínez—The Argentine must once again act as a left-back for United should Noussair Mazraoui be unfit to play.
DM: Christian Eriksen—The 32-year-old has emerged as one of United's most reliable players and is slated to make his eighth consecutive start.
DM: Manuel Ugarte—Ugarte was an unused substitute against West Ham and could replace Casemiro, who played a full 90 minutes just three days ago. The Uruguayan has still yet to show his true capabilities since transferring to United.
RW: Amad Diallo—As long as Marcus Rashford continues to struggle, Diallo has a chance to establish himself on the Red Devils right-wing; he just needs to earn consistent minutes first, something a new manager can provide.
AM: Bruno Fernandes—The captain bagged two assists in United's rout over Barnsley in the third round of the Carabao Cup. He will need to be at his best to get this struggling United attack onto the scoresheet.
LW: Alejandro Garnacho—Nothing went right for Garnacho on Sunday, but the winger's effort that hit the woodwork was a tier above anything Rashford produced.
ST: Joshua Zirkzee—Rasmus Højlund's poor performance against West Ham leaves the door open for Zirkzee to start up top. The 23-year-old recorded an assist in each of United's last two matches.