Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool: Premier League
Just five days after a historic loss at Old Trafford, Manchester United must travel to Anfield and take on a Liverpool side unbeaten in its last 23 matches.
Nothing is going right for Manchester United. The Red Devils have lost four matches in a row and capped off 2024 with a disastrous 0–2 defeat to Newcastle United at home. Ruben Amorim's men are now the first United team to lose three consecutive matches at Old Trafford in 46 years.
United's road does not get any easier moving forward and now must face the Premier League leaders in their first match of the new year. Amorim will be happy to have Bruno Fernandes back after the captain served his one-game suspension for his red card against Wolves. Manuel Ugarte also returns from suspension and is available to start in the midfield.
Despite the two boosts, United will still be without the injured Mason Mount, Victor Lindelöf and Luke Shaw. Amorim confirmed Marcus Rashford will miss the trip to Anfield as well due to illness. The England international finally returned to United's squad for the Newcastle match, but did not come off the bench.
Here's how Manchester United could line up against Liverpool on Jan. 5.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool (3-4-2-1)
GK: André Onana—Onana will look to join Fulham's Bernd Leno as the only two keepers to keep Mohamed Salah off the scoresheet in Liverpool's last seven matches.
CB: Leny Yoro—Expect Yoro to rejoin the XI after both Matthijs de Ligt and Martínez disappointed on Monday.
CB: Harry Maguire—Maguire was the only center back to play 90 minutes against Newcastle and will once again do his best to hold the line in front of Onana.
CB: Lisandro Martínez—The Argentine is still struggling to find his form under Amorim and has looked rather uncomfortable in a back three.
RWB: Noussair Mazraoui—Mazraoui is in for his seventh consecutive start.
CM: Manuel Ugarte—The Uruguayan returns from suspension after his defensive presence was greatly missed against Newcastle.
CM: Kobbie Mainoo—Mainoo was a surprising omission from Amorim's starting lineup on Monday and should return to the midfield alongside Ugarte.
LWB: Diogo Dalot—The Portugal international has delivered solid, consistent performances on the left despite his team's poor run of form.
AM: Bruno Fernandes—United's captain is back from suspension. Fernandes must be at his best if he wants to help his attack get past the Reds' stout defense.
AM: Amad Diallo—The 22-year-old comes into the fixture with two goals and five assists under Amorim, but has been kept off the scoresheet in his last three starts.
ST: Rasmus Højlund—The striker's last Premier League goal came on Dec. 7, but he is still the better option to lead the line over Joshua Zirkzee.