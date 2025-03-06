Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad: Europa League
An injury-riddled Manchester United are headed to Spain to take on Real Sociedad in the Europa League round of 16.
Fresh off crashing out of the FA Cup, Manchester United must turn their attention to the Europa League knockout stage. After finishing the league phase unbeaten, the Red Devils drew La Liga side Real Sociedad in the round of 16. The competition remains United's only chance at taking home some silverware this season.
If Ruben Amorim's men want to come out victorious in the first leg against Real Sociedad, though, they will have to do so with just 18 players. Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte did not make the trip to San Sebastián, joining Amad Diallo, Lisandro Martínez, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Altay Bayındır and Tom Heaton in the infirmary.
Here's what Manchester United's XI could look like against Real Sociedad on Mar. 6.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad (3-4-2-1)
GK: André Onana—Onana will continue to start across all competitions as long as Bayındır remains sidelined.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt—The former Bayern Munich man must lead the defense against a Real Sociedad side that often struggles to find the back of the net.
CB: Victor Lindelöf—Expect Lindelöf to get the nod in place of the injured Maguire.
CB: Leny Yoro—The Frenchman will make his 20th appearance for the Red Devils.
RWB: Diogo Dalot—Dalot continues to be one of Amorim's most consistent players.
CM: Christian Eriksen—Eriksen put in a solid effort on the left wing against Fulham, but expect the veteran to return to his natural position on Thursday.
CM: Casemiro—The Brazilian is in line for his first Europea League start since December in the wake of Ugarte's injury.
LWB: Patrick Dorgu—The 20-year-old is eligible to feature in the Europa League despite the red card he received in the Premier League against Ipswich Town.
AM: Bruno Fernandes––United's captain comes into the fixture with two goals and two assists in his last five appearances.
AM: Alejandro Garnacho—Garnacho is one of the few players who did not play 120 minutes at the weekend and brings fresh legs to the European match.
ST: Joshua Zirkzee—Both Zirkzee and Rasmus Højlund are still struggling to find their form, but the Dutchman has been more impressive between the two strikers as of late.