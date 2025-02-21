Who Are Manchester United Playing in the Europa League Round of 16?
Amid Manchester United's disastrous Premier League campaign, the Red Devils must also focus on their upcoming Europa League round of 16 match against a formidable opponent.
After losing 1–0 to Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United fell to 15th place in the Premier League standings. Ruben Amorim has yet to get his struggling side back to the top half of the English top-flight, let alone back to the glory of their years under Sir Alex Ferguson.
Despite their domestic struggles, though, Manchester United put together a solid Europa League league phase campaign in which they managed a third-place finish. In fact, they remain the only unbeaten team in the competition.
Now, they will look to keep their streak alive against their round of 16 opponent.
Manchester United are playing Real Sociedad in the Europa League round of 16. The Red Devils' path to Bilbao begins with a La Liga side that eliminated FC Midtjylland 7–3 on aggregate in the knockout phase playoffs.
Real Sociedad are 11th in the La Liga standings with 31 points through 24 matches. They did hold Atlético Madrid to a 1–1 draw earlier in the season, though, and they also managed to defeat Barcelona 1–0.
United have a tough task in front of them against the Spanish club, especially if they do not find their form quickly.
Manchester United's Road to the 2025 Europa League Final
Manchester United's road to the 2025 Europa League final is as follows:
- Round of 16: Real Sociedad
- Quarterfinals: FCSB or Lyon
- Semifinals: Fenerbahçe, Rangers, Roma or Athletic Bilbao
Check out the full bracket below.
When Are Manchester United's Europa League Round of 16 Games?
The first leg of Manchester United's round of 16 tie against Real Sociedad kicks off on Thursday, Mar. 6. The second leg unfolds the following week on Thursday, Mar. 13.
Like the Champions League, the away-goal rule no longer exists in the Europa League. If United and Real Sociedad are level on aggregate come the end of the second leg, then extra time and possibly a penalty shootout will decide the winner.