Manchester United’s Record in Champions League and Europa League Finals
Manchester United have their fair share of European cups in their trophy cabinet. They won the Champions League three times, two of which came during Sir Alex Ferguson’s legendary tenure.
The Red Devils have also lifted the Europa League once. Another iconic manager, though most of his fortunes came elsewhere, José Mourinho guided United to a European trophy; most recently, as well. His 2017 final triumph is the last time the club won a European honour.
What’s often not remembered is the times where the Red Devils came up short. Man Utd have made eight European finals in total, but what’s their exact record across both competitions?
Man Utd’s Record in Champions League and Europa League Finals
Competition (Year)
Match
Location
European Cup (1968)
Benfica 1–4 (AET) Man Utd
Wembley Stadium, London
Champions League (1999)
Man Utd 2–1 Bayern Munich
Camp Nou, Barcelona
Champions League (2008)
Man Utd 1–1 (6–5 pens) Chelsea
Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow
Champions League (2009)
Barcelona 2–0 Man Utd
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Champions League (2011)
Barcelona 3–1 Man Utd
Wembley Stadium, London
Europa League (2017)
Ajax 0–2 Man Utd
Friends Arena, Solna
Europa League (2021)
Villarreal 1–1 (11–10 pens) Man Utd
Stadion Gdańsk, Gdańsk
- Champions League final record: P5 W3 L2
- Europa League final record: P2 W1 L1
Man Utd last made the Champions League final in 2011. Sir Alex Ferguson’s team was bested by Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona in a signature showpiece. Pedro, Lionel Messi and David Villa were all on the scoresheet for the Blaugrana while Wayne Rooney scored the lone Red Devils goal. Two years earlier, United lost 2–0 to the same super team.
Their last success in the Champions League came in 2008 against Chelsea. John Terry’s infamous slip in the penalty shootout, followed by Edwin van der Sar’s save against Nicolas Anelka secured their third, and last, Champions League trophy. It was the first of three finals the team qualified for across four seasons, but like 2011 they fell short against Barcelona.
The Europa League is a simpler story. Man Utd have made two Europa League finals prior to this season: their victorious campaign in 2017 and their loss in 2021. The Mourinho-led side in 2017 defeated Ajax comfortably, but the loss from 2021 still stings to this day for fans. Another penalty shootout in a European competition, 21 players converted consecutive penalties before David de Gea stepped up for his turn.
The Spanish goalkeeper’s attempt was saved as Villarreal lifted the trophy. Despite De Gea’s records and accomplishments for the club, his penalty attempt still lingers in the back of fans’ minds.
Will Ruben Amorim be the latest coach to lift European silverware, or will the loss cap off one of the worst seasons in the club’s history?