‘To Be Honest’—Marc Guehi Responds to Liverpool January Transfer Speculation
Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi assured fans of the London club that he remains “focused” solely on his current employers despite rampant rumours which continue to link him with a move to Liverpool.
Guéhi infamously came within a matter of hours of signing for Liverpool on the final day of the summer transfer window only for negotiations to collapse after Palace failed to secure a suitable replacement.
Reports in the immediate aftermath of that failed move claimed that Guéhi was “angry” with Palace for denying him a dream switch to the reigning Premier League champions. Club chairman Steve Parish made it clear that they would be forced to accept a suitable offer for a player with less than 12 months remaining on his contract but it was manager Oliver Glasner who supposedly railed against the proposed deal.
Guéhi has remained defiantly tight-lipped on the topic over the subsequent months. However, he was drawn into a statement of thanks directed at Palace’s fanbase during his prematch press conference duties ahead of a Conference League tie against Dynamo Kyiv on Thursday.
“I don’t have much to say, to be honest,” the England international offered. “I’m focused on playing football and playing for this club. But to the fans [I want to say] thank you very much for your support. I definitely feel it.”
While many other figures involved in transfer sagas over the summer stopped playing to force through a move, Guéhi has started all 10 of Palace’s fixtures this season to cement his status as a fan favourite. That doesn’t necessarily mean that he will remain at Selhurst Park beyond 2026.
Liverpool Are Not Guéhi’s Only Suitors
Liverpool may have missed out on Guéhi this summer, but the Reds are expected to go back in for the calming defensive presence in 2026. Initial reports suggest that a January approach is unlikely—it would certainly be more expensive than waiting until his contract expires in June—yet those claims were made before Giovanni Leoni tore his ACL, leaving Arne Slot with just three senior natural centre backs.
For all of Guéhi’s obvious affection for Crystal Palace, it appears highly unlikely that he will sign a new deal in south London. In the event that a 25-year-old fully fledged England international revered as one of the best centre backs in the world is available on a free transfer, Liverpool will not be the only suitors.
Cash-strapped Barcelona were quickly linked with a move for Guéhi while the likes of Juventus and Bayern Munich have also been credited with interest in the respected defender.