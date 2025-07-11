Marcus Rashford Makes Surprise Return to Man Utd Training Ground
Marcus Rashford has been spotted returning to the Manchester United training ground despite being made available for transfer this summer..
The 27-year-old’s relationship with his boyhood club has soured since Ruben Amorim was appointed Man Utd manager last November, with a public fallout between the pair seeing Rashford spend the second half of last season at Aston Villa.
The Villans opted against permanently signing Rashford for £40 million ($54.3 million), leaving the England international to find a new club over the next two months. Barcelona appears his dream move.
Rashford returned to Man Utd’s training ground, Carrington, on Thursday afternoon, arriving eight minutes after Amorim departed. Unsurprisingly, that has led to speculation over whether or not the forward was discussing his inevitable exit.
However, the Manchester Evening News report that no discussions took place regarding Rashford’s future despite him using the back entrance at Carrington. Instead, he was simply continuing his regular training schedule—he’s been working alone to maintain his fitness as he searches for a summer transfer.
Rashford was one of five players who told Man Utd of their desire to begin a new chapter before the summer window shuts, with fellow attackers Antony, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho and left-back Tyrell Malacia also requesting to leave
Rashford continues to hold hope for a move to Barcelona and has talked up his eagerness to play alongside Lamine Yamal. The winger was named by La Blaugrana’s sporting director Deco as one of the players the club admires most.