‘We Like to Win’—Martin Zubimendi Lays Down Marker Ahead of Crunch Man Utd Clash
Martín Zubimendi warned that the “best is yet to come” from an ambitious Arsenal team after impressing in the club’s preseason finale against Athletic Club on Saturday.
The Spaniard stood out in what should be Arsenal’s starting lineup for their Premier League opener away to Manchester United this coming weekend, controlling the tempo and assisting Viktor Gyökeres for the Swede’s first goal.
“It’s a good end to pre-season, but the best is yet to come,” he told the club’s official website. “In the end, the league is the league. We like to compete; we like to win. I’m very happy that it’s starting now.”
Zubimendi moved from Real Sociedad to Arsenal this summer in a deal worth nearly £60 million ($81.9 million). He was a long-term transfer target for the Gunners with reports of the move being completed for all intents and purposes back in January.
The Spain international is viewed as a floor and ceiling raiser in the centre of the pitch with aims of further unlocking the potential of his new teammates, who have smoothed his arrival in England.
“It was very easy, the team made it very easy for me,” Zubimendi gushed. “I think the rest of the team have integrated very well, I think the people on and off the pitch are very friendly. [Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard] are top players, the best in their position. It’s time to learn, adapt and enjoy it above all.”
Zubimendi has played a decent amount this preseason and hasn’t looked out of place, though the game against Athletic Club was a chance to see Arsenal’s new-look midfield lining up together. Outside of a shaky start, the trio helped put together the Gunners’ best performance of the summer tune-ups in a 3–0 victory.
“It was an important game because we came from two defeats,” Zubimendi mused. “It’s true that they were friendlies, but this club doesn’t understand defeats in any context, so it was an important game to win and start the pre-season with a good feeling.
“Yes, the truth is that this team has to adapt to all contexts, whether it’s losing or winning, with the aim of winning above all,” he continued. “Let’s hope we can get through these types of games and do great things.”
Outside of club coaches, players and staff, Zubimendi was appreciative of the support he’s felt since debuting in Asia.
“I noticed it during the Asia tour. In the end, it’s a team that reaches the whole world. When I got here, these two games were incredible. Even though we didn’t win the other day, the atmosphere was incredible, it’s even more so today.”
Arsenal open their Premier League campaign on Sunday, Aug. 17 against Manchester United at Old Trafford. This is a showdown of major implications for the Gunners given their difficult start to the season also includes fixtures against Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United in their opening six games.