‘Massive’—Virgil van Dijk Offers Exciting Transfer Update
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has reiterated his expectation that the Reds are set for a “massive summer”.
The Reds were comfortable league champions, finishing 10 points clear of second-place Arsenal despite failing to win a single match after their record-equalling title was confirmed. This triumph was made all the more impressive considering Arne Slot only had one new player—the scarcely spotted Federico Chiesa—to call upon.
With deals for the Bayer Leverkusen duo of Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz both thought to be at advanced stages, Van Dijk amped up excitement among the fanbase.
“We’re already looking forward to next season already, I’ve said it many times already, it’s looking like it’s going to be a massive summer in terms of players coming in,” Van Dijk told NBC Sports after their final Premier League game of the campaign.
“Maybe players have to leave as well, you never know.
“So, first, we have to celebrate, and then internationals, a little holiday and then back at it from square one. Everyone will strengthen, we as well. We have to attack the league again.”
As ever, Slot did his best to downplay expectations, pointing to the contract extensions for Mohamed Salah and Van Dijk himself as success stories to savour. “I don’t know if it’s going to be a lot but we know, the club, [sporting director] Richard [Hughes], the ownership, we are all aligned on what we are trying to achieve,” he told Sky Sports.
“It is already very, very positive that we kept Mo and Virgil and a few others that we are trying to sign look positive.
“We are very happy with the squad that we have. This club has always shown that if they can strengthen, that’s what we do. Big summer or not, it is already big because we won the league.”
On top of all the incomings, Van Dijk could also wave goodbye to several teammates this summer. Trent Alexander-Arnold has already confirmed his departure, while Bayern Munich are also thought to be interested in Cody Gakpo.