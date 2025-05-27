Bayern Munich ‘Consider’ Liverpool Star in Response to Florian Wirtz Snub
After getting turned down by Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, Bayern Munich are eyeing up a move for Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo, reports in Germany claim.
At one point, Wirtz had seemed to be on the verge of joining Bayern. Manchester City and Real Madrid were also floated as potential suitors before Liverpool elbowed their way to the front of the queue. Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has even publicly confirmed the “concrete interest” in Wirtz from the Merseyside outfit this week as a transfer hurtles into view.
The German playmaker may no longer be an option for Bayern, but the club’s need for a new forward remains, as does the sizeable transfer fund which had been put aside for Wirtz. This has sparked a shift in approach, which now sees Gakpo emerge as a target, according to Sky Sports Germany.
Bayern’s board member for sport, Max Eberl, is said to be a “big fan” of the Dutch forward, who finished the season as Liverpool’s second top scorer behind Mohamed Salah. Sky claim that Gakpo will command a sum in the region of €50 million (£42 million; $56.9 million).
Beyond the Wirtz-shaped hole in Bayern’s frontline, Gakpo would also be filling a void created by the expected departure of at least one left-sided forward. Kingsley Coman is thought to be the subject of transfer interest from the Saudi Pro League, while Leroy Sané’s future has been up in the air since he rejected a new Bayern Munich contract.
Brighton & Hove Albion’s Kaoru Mitoma and AC Milan talisman Rafael Leão are both also billed as summer targets for Bayern, although Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens and Athletic Club star Nico Williams are no longer priorities.
Barcelona are also thought to have cooled their interest in Williams, paving the way for Arsenal and Chelsea, who are also linked with Gittens.